Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg (WATCH)

    The largest iceberg in the world began drifting in recent months, moving into the Southern Ocean. The RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is Britain's polar research ship, had a lucky encounter with the colossal iceberg and collected seawater samples around it.

    UK research ship crosses paths with world largest iceberg three times the size of New York city WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Britain's polar research ship had an unexpected encounter with the world's largest iceberg. Scientists have gathered saltwater samples surrounding the massive berg as it floats out of Antarctic seas, according to the British Antarctic Survey. The sighting came shortly after specialists verified that the iceberg was "on the move" for the first time in 37 years. 

    A23a, the world's largest iceberg, is almost 4,000 square kilometres (1,500 square miles) in size, roughly three times the size of New York City.  The iceberg equivalent more than twice the size of Greater London had been grounded for more than three decades in the Weddell Sea after it split from the Antarctic's Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986. A drone was used to photograph the unusual iceberg. 

    The RRS Sir David Attenborough, its route to Antarctica for its debut scientific mission, passed the massive iceberg known as A23a near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula on Friday, CBS reported. 

    The survey also removed the dramatic footage shot by the crew of the ship. The film was shot by Theresa Gossman, Matthew Gascoyne, and Christopher Grey, with assistance from Roseanne Smith, according to a news statement from the British Antarctic Survey. 

    Laura Taylor, a scientist working on the ship, said the team took samples of ocean surface waters around the iceberg's route to help determine what life could form around it and how the iceberg and others like it impact carbon in the ocean.

    The RRS Sir David Attenborough, named after the British naturalist, is on a 10-day scientific mission as part of a 9-million-pound (USD 11.3-million) initiative to examine how Antarctic ecosystems and sea ice affect global carbon and nitrogen cycles. According to the British Antarctic Survey, the findings will assist increase knowledge of how climate change affects the Southern Ocean and the creatures that dwell there.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Mohiuddin Aurangazeb Alamgir kidnapped in Pakistan: Report snt

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Alamgir kidnapped by 'unknown' people in Pakistan: Report

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities snt

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities

    Explained Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Explained: Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Vladimir Putin fifth term bid: Navigating traditional values, geopolitical challenges and social policies in Russia snt

    Putin's fifth term bid: Navigating traditional values, geopolitical challenges and social policies in Russia

    IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics 2024 with approved neutral status snt

    IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics 2024 with approved neutral status

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets engaged; Check wedding details anr

    Malayalam actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets engaged; Check wedding details

    The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH] ATG

    'The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH]

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-629 December 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-629 December 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon