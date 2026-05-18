PM Modi’s Norway Visit, Indian Diaspora Thrilled | World News

Indian diaspora members in Oslo expressed huge excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic Norway visit after 44 years. Members of the Indian community called PM Modi 'more than a rockstar' and said the entire country is eagerly waiting for his arrival. They also highlighted growing India-Norway business ties after the EFTA deal.0:00 - Indian diaspora excitedly welcomes PM Modi in Oslo1:00 - Modi called “more than a rockstar” by the community2:00 - India-Norway business ties and EFTA deal highlighted

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