    Pakistan Elections 2024: Jailed ex PM Imran Khan votes through postal ballot, wife misses out

    The list of political leaders who managed to cast their votes by mail includes former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Jailed ex PM Imran Khan votes through postal ballot, wife misses out
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other incarcerated political figures on Thursday (February 8) exercised their voting rights through postal ballots while in jail. However, Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was unable to participate as she was convicted and arrested after the completion of the postal voting process.

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI

    It is reportedly said that fewer than 100 prisoners were able to vote, constituting around 1% of the prison's 7,000 inmates. The jail administration permitted only those inmates with valid computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to participate, leading to a low turnout due to a significant number of prisoners lacking original CNICs.

    The postal ballots, received from the Election Commission in mid-January, were distributed to inmates, with the last date for submission being January 22. Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warraich extended the submission time, after which the votes were sent to the district returning officers of respective constituencies in sealed envelopes. This process aimed to accommodate inmates from distant areas, ensuring timely delivery before the final vote counting.

    Former first lady Bushra Bibi expressed the desire to cast her vote through a postal ballot, but her request could not be fulfilled as she was detained after the voting process had concluded. Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case, leading to her imprisonment at Khan's Bani Gala residence.

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
