    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March

    Kerala's Palakkad district is facing a heatwave and the temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Kerala's Palakkad district has been witnessing extreme temperature rise before the onset of March. According to reports, if there is no intermittent rain, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius by next month. The people of Palakkad are experiencing severe heat waves this year. The temperature of Palakkad is 35 to 38 degree Celsius for the last 10 days. Mundur, Pattambi and Malampuzha will be the hottest regions. 

    Central Kerala is generally hotter than the coastal and hilly regions.

    A heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees in hilly regions and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

    The public should avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm. Should take necessary steps to save water and store it during summer rains. Keep drinking water and stay hydrated always. Wear loose, light coloured cotton clothes.
     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
