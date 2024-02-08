Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI

    In the announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remains vigilant regarding food inflation to ensure that the benefits gained are not eroded.

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (February 8) opted to keep the repo rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive time, maintaining the rate at 6.5 per cent. The repo rate, which is the interest rate at which RBI lends to other banks, was discussed and decided upon during the three-day meeting of the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) held from February 6 to 8.

    This decision marks the first bi-monthly policy announcement following the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Unchanged trajectory: RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 6.50% for sixth consecutive time

    In the announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remains vigilant regarding food inflation to ensure that the benefits gained are not eroded.

    The decision to keep the repo rate steady is a continuation of the rate pause initiated in April 2023. This pause came after a series of six consecutive rate hikes, amounting to 250 basis points, implemented since May 2022.

    With the repo rate remaining unchanged, it is expected that there will be no immediate impact on loan EMIs. The decision reflects the intricate balance that the RBI's MPC must maintain between managing inflation and supporting economic growth.

    This delicate equilibrium has become particularly crucial amid global uncertainties and challenges, and the MPC has consistently sought to navigate the complexities of the economic landscape.

    Explained: Congress Black Paper Vs BJP's White Paper: How different are they?

    The RBI conducts these bi-monthly meetings to deliberate and make decisions on key aspects such as interest rates, money supply, inflation outlook, and various macroeconomic indicators, influencing the broader economic climate in the country.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India IPO plans not confirmed yet, says Hyundai

    India IPO plans not confirmed yet, says Hyundai

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person snt

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% AJR

    Unchanged trajectory: RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 6.50% for sixth consecutive time

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis snt

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis

    Following Pak, SL footsteps? IMF warns Maldives of 'high' foreign debt distress amid growing ties with China snt

    IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    Recent Stories

    'Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap vkp

    ‘Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap

    Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts RBA

    Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    football Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino snt

    Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road? vkp

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road?

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon