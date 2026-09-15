Nepali MP Ashika Tamang shared a heartwarming reunion with her German husband, Thomas, at Tribhuvan International Airport after two years apart. The emotional welcome went viral, while her journey from social activist to MP also drew attention.

In a heartwarming and visually touching scene captured at Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal’s Member of Parliament (MP) Ashika Tamang welcomed her husband, Thomas, in Kathmandu after he arrived in Nepal from Germany on Monday, September 14.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ashika Tamang was seen garlanding and presenting her husband with a bouquet of flowers upon his arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, sharing a warm embrace that radiated pure joy and celebration of companionship. Ashika’s husband visibly appeared emotional and delighted to see his wife.

Ashika Tamang, who represents Dhading 1 constituency in Nepal’s Parliament, married German citizen Thomas, whom she met while living in Germany. She later returned to Nepal with their children.

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Ashika Tamang's Heartwarming Welcome for Husband Goes Viral

Ashika Tamang was working in Germany as a staff nurse after moving there in 2011, before returning to Nepal and becoming known for her social activism. During her time in Germany, Ashika met Thomas, a German citizen whom she later married and with whom she gave birth to two children, a son and a daughter.

Despite living in Germany for several years, Ashika, along with her children, returned to Nepal, where she made her foray into politics and eventually became a Member of Parliament, representing the Dhading 1 constituency in Nepal’s Parliament. However, her husband arrived in Nepal two years after she returned home, making this long-awaited family reunion all the more emotional and cherished as they finally reunited on Nepalese soil.

In a viral video, Ashika Tamang was seen giving her husband a warm welcome with garlands and flowers before embracing him at Tribhuvan International Airport. The Nepali PM shared a picture of the reunion and wrote, “Welcome to Nepal, Thomas Ji.”

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Ashika Tamang is a member of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, founded by Rabi Lamichhane, who is a former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal. Tamang was one of the faces of the post-Gen Z protests in Nepal, which saw widespread youth mobilization and a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

How did Ashika Tamang Make Her Entry into Politics?

Before becoming an MP representing Dhading 1, Ashika Tamang rose to prominence through social activism, using social media to campaign against public-service irregularities, overcharging, and poor civic conditions.

During her years in Germany, where she worked as a nurse, she built grassroots engagement before returning to Nepal to spearhead clean-city initiatives and anti-corruption advocacy. In 2025, Ashika became part of Gen-Z protests across the country, which saw KP Oli Sharma’s Government being overthrown.

Thereafter, Ashika Tamang joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which fielded her in Dhading 1 in the March 2026 elections, and she won by a margin of 24,096 votes, defeating CPN-UML’s Bhumi Prasad Tripathi, who secured 15,032 votes.

In August this year, Ashika Tamang further shot to fame when she proposed the re-establishment of the death penalty for rape convicts. She also suggested that if capital punishment could not be introduced, the law should provide for amputation of the body part used to commit the crime.

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