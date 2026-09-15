Authorities in Kuwait have destroyed over 144 kg of spoiled food after a massive inspection drive. The checks, led by the Capital Governorate's inspection team, found several shops and eateries breaking food safety rules. The spoiled food items were immediately seized and disposed of.

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have cracked down on food safety violations, uncovering major rule-breaking during a series of inspections. The checks were carried out in the Capital Governorate to make sure that the food being sold to people is safe and healthy. The drive was led by the Inspection Department of the General Authority for Food and Nutrition. During these raids, officials seized and destroyed a massive 144.260 kg of food items that were unfit for consumption.

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The inspection teams found a long list of problems. Many places were caught selling spoiled and poor-quality food. Others were not maintaining basic hygiene standards in their kitchens and work areas. Some establishments were even found to be running on expired health licenses. The Authority has issued a stern warning, saying that these surprise checks will continue. They have made it clear that strict action will be taken against any business found breaking food safety and health laws.

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