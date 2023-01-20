Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Never met Osama Bin Laden...' Abdul Rehman Makki denies links with Al-Qaeda

    Makki, a designated terrorist in the UN, US and India, said he has no links with al-Qaeda or Islamic State in a video released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He has been in jail since 2019 where he is serving multiple sentences in terror finance cases along with Saeed and some other LeT and JuD senior leaders.

    Never met Osama Bin Laden Abdul Rehman Makki denies links with Al Qaeda gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Abdul Rehman Makki, the deputy commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who is located in Pakistan, asserted in a video broadcast on Thursday from the Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore that he had no affiliation with the Islamic State or al-Qaeda.

    However, Makki, the brother-in-law of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader and architect of the Mumbai terror assault, made no mention of the 26/11 incident, which claimed 166 lives.

    After years of work by India and its partners, the 1267 ISIL (Da'esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council added 68-year-old Makki to its list of terrorists on Monday, subjecting him to an asset freeze, travel restriction, and arms embargo.

    Also Read | Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

    “I believe that the grounds for my listing are based on heresy and disinformation by the Indian government. I never met Osama Bin Laden, Ayman Al-Zawahiri or Abdullah Azam as alleged by some propaganda reports," Makki said.

    Along with Saeed and some other prominent LeT and JuD officials, he has been imprisoned since 2019 and is currently serving numerous terms in terror funding charges. He said that his beliefs are completely at odds with the ideas and acts of Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

    Also Read | Kim Jong Un 'cries, drinks all day', battling with mid-life crisis: Report

    "I condemn all forms of terrorism and violence committed by these organisations. I support the Pakistani government's fundamental stance on Kashmir," he added. He lamented that the UNSC had decided to recruit him without giving him a fair chance to refute the accusations or hear his side of the story.

    According to Makki, "due process was not followed, and no information was supplied on these listings." He refuted claims that he had met with Afghan or Al-Qaeda officials while he was a faculty member at Islamic University Islamabad in the 1980s. He claimed to have never interacted with Abdullah Azam, Ayman Al Zawahiri, or Osama Bin Laden and to have never attended nor taught at an Islamic institution.

    Also Read | Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Read this global terrorist's dossier

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row AJR

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

    India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    Its time New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month gcw

    'It’s time...’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered AJR

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Recent Stories

    Want a break from social media? Here's how Instagram's latest 'Quiet Mode' works for users - adt

    Want a break from social media? Here's how Instagram's latest 'Quiet Mode' works for users

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content' vma

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content'

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon