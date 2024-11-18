CBSE schools in Kerala's Kochi ditch grades for emojis in new evaluation system

Kochi's CBSE schools replace traditional grades with emojis and stars for students in kindergarten to Class II, focusing on skills development through project-based assessments and holistic report cards, aligning with NEP 2020 and CBSE guidelines.

Kochi: In line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and CBSE guidelines, several CBSE schools in Kochi have made a shift in their evaluation system, replacing traditional marks and grades with emojis and stars.

This academic year, students from kindergarten to Class II will receive holistic report cards, focusing on activity-based assessments rather than written exams. The new system prioritizes skills development in communication, active learning, and overall health and well-being.

Instead of traditional question papers, students are assessed through project work, quizzes, group activities and inquiry-based tasks. These methods test cognitive, emotional, social, and physical abilities.

Teachers from different subjects collaborate to design integrated tasks. For instance, Math and English teachers in Rajagiri Public School create tasks that assess both language and mathematical skills. At Chinmaya Mission School, board games are used to teach Math and EVS, emphasizing healthy eating and physical fitness. Some school also incorporates role-playing in English and puzzles to develop language and cognitive skills.

The student-centric approach includes self-assessment, peer feedback, and parental contributions to evaluations.

The initiative has received positive feedback, with CBSE Management Association President Ibrahim Khan praising its potential to build social skills and reduce performance pressure.

However, Central University of Kerala's Amruth G Kumar cautions that creativity of teachers is crucial to avoiding monotony in evaluation methods while agreeing that emojis might connect better with students.

Naipunya Public School plans to extend the holistic report card to higher grades, up to Grade IX, and develop new assessment models as said by its principal Bobby Joseph.

The change towards innovative assessment methods, although it might sound strange for many, reflects a growing emphasis on skills development over scores, collaborative evaluations, and student-centric approaches.

