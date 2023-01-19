Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

    Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, member of Parliament for Bradford East, asked Sunak if he agreed with claims in the BBC programme that some UK Foreign Office diplomats believed that "Modi was directly responsible".

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a controversial BBC documentary claimed that the British government was aware about the Indian leader having an alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    On Wednesday, during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, an Opposition Labour Party MP raised the claims made in the first part of 'India: The Modi Question' that UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) knew the extent of Narendra Modi's involvement", then Gujarat chief minister, in the communal clashes that claimed hundreds of lives.

    Also read: Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video

    Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, member of Parliament for Bradford East, asked Sunak if he agreed with claims in the BBC programme that some UK Foreign Office diplomats believed that "Modi was directly responsible".

    "The UK government's position on that is clear and long standing, and it has not changed," Sunak responded.

    "Of course, we do not tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure that I agree at all with the characterisation that the hon. gentleman has put forward," the British prime minister said. The Indian government has, meanwhile, condemned the BBC Panorama programme, which has not been screened in India, as a propaganda piece with a questionable agenda behind it.

    Also read: 'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    "We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday when asked about the controversial series.

    The first part of the two-part 'India: The Modi Question' programme, which aired on BBC Two on Tuesday, was categorised by the UK tax-payer funded broadcaster as "a look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India's Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead".

    Also read: 5th Kalvari-class submarine Vagir to enter naval fleet on January 23

    The second part of the series, scheduled to be aired next Tuesday, is pegged as a 'look at the troubled relationship between Indian PM Narendra Modi's government and India's Muslim minority following his re-election in 2019'.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    'The bias is blatant...' India dismisses BBC documentary on PM Modi as 'propaganda piece'

    Its time New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month gcw

    'It’s time...’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered AJR

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Qantas flight QF144 lands in Sydney after mayday call about engine failure

    Brazils President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military AJR

    Brazil's President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military

    Recent Stories

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video - gps

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video

    Strong supporter: WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency - adt

    'Strong supporter': WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day AJR

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day

    football riyadh season cup Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi LIVE streaming watch Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash india snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs vma

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon