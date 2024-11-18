Entertainment

Anupamaa November 18 Spoiler ALERT: Aadhya creates ruckus

Everyone prepares for the competition

Drama unfolds in Anupamaa. Children, including Pari and Aadhya, prepare for the Gujarat Superstar competition, while Ansh is out

Anupamaa's judging role surprises everyone

Anupamaa's role as a judge shocks everyone. Pari reveals her model's illness, causing concern

Anupamaa suggests Pari become the model

With Ishani unable to help, Anupamaa suggests Pari become the model and perform herself

Anupamaa supports Pari despite criticism

Kinjal and Toshu criticize Pari's weight, but Anupamaa supports her as she takes the stage

A wardrobe malfunction shocks the audience

Pari's dress malfunctions, shocking everyone. Anupamaa and Aadhya comfort her and take her backstage

Kinjal accuses Aadhya of sabotage

Kinjal accuses Aadhya of tampering with Pari's dress, leading to a major confrontation. What twists await

Find Next One