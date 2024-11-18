Anupamaa November 18 Spoiler ALERT: Aadhya creates ruckus

Entertainment
Drama unfolds in Anupamaa. Children, including Pari and Aadhya, prepare for the Gujarat Superstar competition, while Ansh is out
Anupamaa's role as a judge shocks everyone. Pari reveals her model's illness, causing concern
With Ishani unable to help, Anupamaa suggests Pari become the model and perform herself
Kinjal and Toshu criticize Pari's weight, but Anupamaa supports her as she takes the stage
Pari's dress malfunctions, shocking everyone. Anupamaa and Aadhya comfort her and take her backstage
Kinjal accuses Aadhya of tampering with Pari's dress, leading to a major confrontation. What twists await