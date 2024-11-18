Nations League Round up: 5-star England thrash Ireland, France clinch top spot and Israel shock Belgium

The UEFA Nations League delivered another thrilling night of international football, with key moments shaping the futures of several nations. England bid farewell to Lee Carsley in emphatic style, France topped Group 2 with a landmark win over Italy, and Israel shocked Belgium in a dramatic evening of action.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Here's a round up of Sunday's Nations League clashes:

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Five-Star England Thrash Ireland in Carsley's Farewell

England sent manager Lee Carsley off in style with a commanding 5-0 win over Ireland at Wembley. A cagey first half saw the Three Lions dominate possession but fail to convert their chances.

The floodgates opened in the second half when Harry Kane coolly converted a penalty after Jude Bellingham was fouled by Liam Scales, who received a second yellow card and was sent off. Newcastle's Anthony Gordon doubled England's lead with his first senior international goal, sweeping home a deflected ball into the box.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Conor Gallagher quickly followed suit, scoring his debut goal moments later after a Marc Guehi header. Substitute Jarrod Bowen continued the trend, netting his first England goal seconds after coming on. Taylor Harwood-Bellis capped the scoring with a dream debut goal, completing a memorable night for the Three Lions.

England's victory is a fitting send-off for Carsley, who leaves his post with a resounding win, while Ireland faces questions about their form heading into the future.

Scorers: Kane 53' (pen), Gordon 56', Gallagher 58', Bowen 76', Harwood-Bellis 79'

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

France Overcome Italy to Seal Group 2 Supremacy

France secured a historic 3-1 victory over Italy at the San Siro, marking their first competitive triumph against the Azzurri since 2006. Adrien Rabiot set the tone with a second-minute header from Lucas Digne's corner, silencing the Italian crowd early.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Digne played a pivotal role again in the 33rd minute, delivering a dangerous free-kick that ricocheted off Guglielmo Vicario for an own goal, doubling France's advantage. Italy responded almost immediately, with Andrea Cambiaso volleying home Federico Dimarco’s cutback to reignite the contest.

However, Rabiot struck again in the second half, heading home another Digne set piece to restore France’s two-goal lead and seal their spot atop the group. Both France and Italy advance to the Nations League knockout stage, setting up exciting prospects for the tournament.

Scorers: Rabiot 2', 65', Vicario 33' (OG); Cambiaso 35'

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Israel Shocks Belgium with Late Winner

In an unexpected turn of events, Israel edged Belgium 1-0 in Budapest, condemning the Red Devils to a relegation playoff. Despite dominating the first half, Belgium failed to capitalize on their chances, with their squad weakened by the absence of key players.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

A sluggish second half saw Israel grow into the game, and substitute Yarden Shua capitalized on a penalty box scramble to score the decisive goal. Israel's win guarantees their drop to League B next season, while Belgium's disappointing campaign leaves them fighting to retain their League A status.

Scorers: Shua 86'

