Viral video: German slackliners' walk between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude; sets new world record

German slackliners Friedi Kuehne and Lukas Irmler have set a new world record by walking a slackline stretched between two hot air balloons at an astonishing height of 2,500 metres (8,202 feet). "Lukas Irmler and Friedi K¼hne (both Germany) accomplished the highest traverse of a slackline between two hot-air balloons above Riedering in Germany at an altitude of 2,500 m (8,202 ft)," according to Guinness World Records.

Slacklining is balancing on a flat webbing line that is fastened between two locations; it is sometimes likened to tightrope walking. Videos of the two navigating the narrow line above the clouds have gone viral, leaving viewers in wonder.

Their daring act had a beautiful yet dangerous backdrop thanks to their slackline, which was strung between two enormous hot air balloons. Sharing photographs of their daring moment, Irmler, in an Instagram post, said, "It still feels like a dream. One week ago, we were walking above the clouds. I still have to look at these pics every day to remind me that it really happened."

Their most recent accomplishment beat the pair's previous record, which they achieved in 2021 while walking 1,900 meters above the ground in Brazil. The International Slackline Association claims that this new record is a significant turning point in the history of extreme sports.

While Kuehne is renowned for his daring feats, such as a 110-meter slackline walk at a height of 250 meters, Irmler established a record for the longest slackline walk in 2019 with an amazing 2-kilometer trip.

