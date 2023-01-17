Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Jong Un 'cries, drinks all day', battling with mid-life crisis: Report

    North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un is undergoing somewhat of a midlife crisis with lots of heavy drinking and eating, crying and feeling lonely, experts have claimed. Now, Dr Choi Jinwook, a Seoul-based North Korea academic, said the leader is facing fresh anxieties over his personal health and safety as he nears 40.
     

    Kim Jong Un cries drinks all day battling with mid life crisis Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, is reported to be living quite an unhealthy lifestyle as he spends most of his time drinking fine spirits and wines. The supreme leader, who turned 39 this week, has spent a lengthy period out of the spotlight, fueling rumours about his severe health issues. According to the Mirror, Kim Jong Un is reportedly going through a midlife crisis and is extremely worried about his health.

    The leader is experiencing new concerns about his personal health and safety as he approaches 40, according to reports quoting Dr. Choi Jinwook, a North Korean professor living in Seoul. "I heard he was weeping after drinking a lot. He faces strain and is quite alone," he added.

    Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim married for second time, currently in Karachi: Haseena Parkar's son makes big revelation

    The North Korean ruler has been advised to cut back and exercise more regularly by his physicians and wife. He appears to be disregarding these requests, though. Kim reportedly travels with his own toilet on his few excursions overseas to avoid spies from searching his faeces for evidence since he is so worried about word of his illness getting out.

    Last year, Kim Jong Un, who is notorious for keeping his personal affairs quiet, was seen clutching his daughter's hands as she made her debut in front of the world. The leader's daughter was shown clutching Kim's hand as they examined military equipment while standing next to him in a white puffer jacket in images released by the state agency.

    Also Read | Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Read this global terrorist's dossier

    Kim's dad, Kim Jong Il, died of heart failure at the age of 69 in 2011 and the Supreme Leader's anxieties could be down to his dad's death. Kim Jong Il reportedly suffered a stroke in 2008 and had a taste for cigars, cognac and gourmet cuisine, and also was believed to have had diabetes and heart disease.

    Also Read | China's population falls for the first time in over 60 years

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dawood Ibrahim married for second time currently in Karachi Haseena Parkar son makes big revelation gcw

    Dawood Ibrahim married for second time, currently in Karachi: Haseena Parkar's son makes big revelation

    Lessons learnt from wars with India Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks talks with PM Narendra Modi

    'Lessons learnt from wars with India...' Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks talks with PM Narendra Modi

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki Read this global terrorist dossier gcw

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Read this global terrorist's dossier

    UK Home Secy orders arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's extradition to India

    UK Home Secy orders arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's extradition to India

    China population falls for the first time in over 60 years

    China's population falls for the first time in over 60 years

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report RBA

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report

    Delhi Man poses as UAE royal staff; flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill - adt

    Delhi: Man poses as UAE royal staff; flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post RBA

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post vma

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

    Fragile Five BJPs socio-economic resolution lauds PM Modi for transforming Indian economy AJR

    'Fragile Five': BJP's socio-economic resolution lauds PM Modi for transforming Indian economy

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon