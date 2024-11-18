Where did $824 billion go? Pentagon's shocking audit disaster sparks 'here comes DOGE' reactions in US

The Pentagon has once again failed in its quest for fiscal transparency, unable to account for its colossal $824 billion budget—a striking failure marking its seventh consecutive audit miss.

Where did $824 billion go? Pentagon's shocking audit disaster sparks 'here comes DOGE' reactions in US shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

The Pentagon has once again failed in its quest for fiscal transparency, unable to account for its colossal $824 billion budget—a striking failure marking its seventh consecutive audit miss. Yet, amid the mounting scrutiny, defense officials expressed optimism about tackling the Department of Defense’s (DoD) financial woes.

Auditors issued a damning disclaimer of opinion, citing insufficient data to make a reliable judgment on the department’s accounts. Of the 28 standalone entities audited within the DoD, nine earned unmodified opinions, one received a qualified opinion, 15 were tagged with disclaimers, and three audits remain unfinished, according to FOX News.

Despite the sobering results, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Michael McCord claimed the department has reached a turning point in its financial understanding. "Momentum is on our side, and throughout the Department, there is strong commitment—and belief in our ability—to achieve an unmodified audit opinion," he stated.

McCord also defended the department’s performance during a Friday briefing, rejecting the notion of an outright failure. "We had about half clean opinions," he noted. "So if someone had a report card that is half good and half not good, I don't know that you call the student or the report card a failure."

The Pentagon aims to achieve a clean audit by 2028, as mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act. Independent public accountants and the DoD Office of Inspector General meticulously examined the financial statements to highlight systemic weaknesses.

McCord emphasized that while the road to reform remains challenging, the path is becoming clearer. "Significant work remains and challenges lie ahead, but our annual audit continues to be a catalyst for department-wide financial management reform, resulting in greater financial integrity, transparency, and better-supported warfighters," he concluded.

Also read: Indian chess star Bristy Mukherjee touches grandmaster Carlsen's feet; heartwarming gesture wins hearts| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Moment Israel strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammed Afif (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Moment Israel strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammed Afif (WATCH)

Russia launched 120 missile 90 drone targeting Ukraine infrastructure claims Zelenskyy gcw

Russia launched 120 missiles, 90 drones targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, claims Zelenskyy

Viral video: German slackliners walk between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude; sets new world record gcw

Viral video: German slackliners' walk between hot air balloons at 2.5 km altitude; sets new world record

Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) anr

Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

After Canada, now Khalistan 'referendum' aimed at balkanizing India reaches New Zealand; sparks outrage WATCH snt

After Canada, now Khalistan 'referendum' aimed at balkanizing India reaches New Zealand; sparks outrage| WATCH

Recent Stories

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next dmn

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women RBA

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women

Tata Tiago Price Drop Upto 1 Lakh November 2024 anr

Tata Motors rolls out discounts of up to Rs 1 Lakh on Tiago; Check

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH) shk

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon