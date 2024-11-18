Xiaomi Pad 6 to OnePlus Pad Go: Top 5 tablets under Rs 25,000 with amazing features

Discover the best tablets under Rs 25,000 with this comprehensive guide featuring top contenders from brands like Poco, Honor, and Xiaomi. Compare specs, features, and prices to find the perfect tablet for your needs.

Many solid alternatives have emerged in the under Rs 25,000 price range as interest in tablets has grown. We have put together a list of the best tablets available in this market, including models from well-known companies like Xiaomi, Honor, and Poco, in an effort to reduce confusion.

1. Poco Pad 5G The 12.1-inch 2K display on the Poco Pad 5G has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. A fluid visual experience is guaranteed by the screen's compatibility for a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 600 nits and comes with TÜV Rheinland triple certification, coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass for further protection.



The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC powers the tablet's internal components, which also include up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be increased to 1.5TB with a microSD card and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. HyperOS, which is based on Android 14, powers the gadget.

2. Honor Pad 9 The Honor Pad 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹24,999 and has a 12.1-inch screen. To handle all graphics-intensive operations, the tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU is teamed with an Adreno 710 GPU. Honor's proprietary MagicOS 7.2, which is based on Android 13, powers it. The tablet has a 13MP back camera on the front that can record films in up to 4K resolution. For snapping selfies and participating in video chats, there is an 8MP camera on the front. It has two microphones and an eight-speaker configuration. An 8300mAh battery pack that supports 35W rapid charging powers the tablet. Additionally, Honor includes a free detachable keyboard with their tablet.

3. Xiaomi Pad 6 The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 144 Hz. For protection, the tablet's display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU with up to 8GB of RAM powers the gadget. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has the company's own MIUI 14 tablet skin installed on top of the Android 13 operating system. A 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture is located on the rear. The tablet has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 8,840mAh battery. A 33W rapid charging adaptor is included.

4. OnePlus Pad Go OxygenOS 13.2, which is based on Android 13, is pre-installed on the OnePlus Pad Go. It has an 11.35-inch 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixel) LCD screen with a peak brightness of 400 nits, a fixed refresh rate of 90 Hz, a pixel density of 220 ppi, and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of storage on UFS 2.2 power the OnePlus Pad Go's internal components. The tablet has a front camera with 8 megapixels and a back camera with 8 megapixels that features electronic image stabilization (EIS). The OnePlus Pad Go's 8,000mAh battery can be charged using 33W SUPERVOOC technology. According to OnePlus, the tablet has a 514-hour standby duration. The tablet's audio system includes Dolby Atmos quad speakers and Omnibearing Sound Field. It has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n, and a USB Type-C connector for communication.

5. Redmi Pad Pro Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs. 24,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G is Rs. 24,999 at amazon.in. This is 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant of Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro which is available in Quick Silver, Graphite Grey colour.



