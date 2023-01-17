Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Read this global terrorist's dossier

Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki, the deputy chief of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been blacklisted as a global terrorist by the United Nations. He is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Know all about him.

In a significant development, Abdul Rehman Makki, the deputy commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in Pakistan, has been named a global terrorist by the United Nations, making him subject to an asset freeze, travel restriction, and arms embargo.

After China lifted its hold on a joint petition by India and the US, the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee added 68-year-old Makki, the brother-in-law of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD)/LeT Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, to its list of designated terrorists.

Makki is thought to be crucial to the work of the LeT and has long served as Amir Hafiz Saeed's assistant. Makki has worked as a member of the JuD's central and proselytising teams in addition to being a member of the Jamaat-Ul-Dawa and senior Lashkar-e-Taiba family.

Also Read | UK Home Secy orders arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's extradition to India

He is the vice chief of LeT and in charge of the JUD/political LeT's affairs division. He was born in Bahawalpur, Punjab Province, Pakistan. Within Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a group the US has classified as a foreign terrorist organisation, Makki has held a variety of senior positions. He has also contributed to the effort to raise money for LeT activities.

The sanctions committee stated that while Makki held his leadership positions within the LeT and JUD, the LeT was either directly or indirectly involved in a number of notable attacks, including the Red Fort Attack on December 22, 2000, in which six terrorists stormed the Red Fort and opened fire on the on-site security forces.

He still acts as his public face, just as he did while the LeT/Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed was under house arrest and then added to the UN Security Council's list of terrorists following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Also Read | China's population falls for the first time in over 60 years

A combined request by India and the US to name Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was placed on hold by China in June of last year, just before the deadline. All members of the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council received the proposal to add Makki to the sanctions system as part of a no-objection process.

(Photo: Jyot Jeet | Twitter)