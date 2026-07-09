Nepal's Gandaki Province Assembly has unanimously endorsed a Bill legalising marijuana cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes, paving the way for regulated farming and commercial production of cannabis under strict government supervision.

Nepal's Gandaki Province Assembly on Thursday unanimously endorsed a Bill legalising the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and industrial purposes, paving the way for regulated farming and commercial production of cannabis in the province. The Bill, titled "Bill related to management of regulation of marijuana farming for medicinal and industrial purposes", was presented by Gandaki Province Minister of Industry and Tourism Yasodha Rimal. It had earlier undergone discussions and amendments in the Provincial Assembly's Finance and Development Committee before being tabled in the House.

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Announcing the passage of the Bill, Gandaki Province Assembly Speaker Krishna Prasad Dhital declared that all proposed amendments had been unanimously approved. "Regarding the Bill made to make amendments regarding the regulation and use of marijuana for medicinal and industrial purposes, I present the Bill from the Finance and Development Committee regarding the amendments mentioned in serial numbers one to twenty-eight. The honourable members in favour of the motion will have to say 'yes', and those in opposition will have to say 'no'. The honourable members in favour of this proposal say 'yes'. Those members who are in opposition say 'no'. The voice against the Bill isn't heard; therefore, I declare that the amendments mentioned from serial number one to twenty-eight regarding the regulation have been unanimously endorsed in relation to the Bill made to make arrangements for the regulation, cultivation and use of marijuana for medicinal and industrial purposes," Dhital said.

Regulated Framework Established

With the legislation, marijuana cultivation for medicinal and industrial goods production has been permitted in Gandaki Province under a regulated framework. However, cultivation will only be allowed in areas designated by the provincial government, subject to prior approval and strict official supervision.

Minister Highlights Favourable Conditions

Speaking in the Assembly, Minister Yasodha Rimal said the province's geography and climate make it well-suited for cannabis cultivation. "The geography and climate of the Gandaki Province are favourable for marijuana cultivation and production. It is being cultivated in many ways as well. It has the capability to adapt to the widely discussed and emerging challenge of climate change with continued production and doesn't require a large volume of water in the course of production, which makes it more suitable for the Gandaki Province. It also requires less human effort but gives more yields, and in the present scenario where the lands are left barren, it can be utilised for its cultivation, and it is a secure crop, as the monkeys, which have been causing menace by destroying crops, are the benefits of it. In addition to it, there is no need for pesticides; it is a plant which can be produced organically, which is suitable for all 11 districts of the province," Rimal said.

Key Provisions of the New Law

Under the new law, the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in cultivated marijuana must remain below three per cent. The legislation mandates that cultivation can only take place in designated areas under the direct supervision of the provincial government. Individuals and organisations seeking to cultivate marijuana will be required to obtain prior approval. The Bill also provides for mandatory chemical testing of cannabis products before sale or use, with provisions allowing the provincial government to establish a laboratory or collaborate with relevant institutions for testing.

According to the minister, the legislation also incorporates provisions related to marijuana abuse prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services.

Background of Cannabis Laws in Nepal

The Provincial Assembly's Finance and Development Committee said it undertook extensive consultations with experts, local government representatives and relevant stakeholders before finalising the bill, incorporating suggestions received during the review process.

Nepal outlawed the personal consumption and sale of marijuana in 1976. Under existing laws, offences related to cannabis can attract prison terms ranging from one month to up to 10 years, depending on the quantity involved. While Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has been working on standard operating procedures to regulate limited consumption under specific conditions, no formal framework has been implemented so far. (ANI)