Seven people, including five American nationals and Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi, were killed after a helicopter crashed at Mount Ololokwe in Kenya's Samburu County on Wednesday. An investigation is underway to find the cause.

Five American nationals and Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi were among seven people killed after a helicopter crashed in Kenya's central region on Wednesday morning, CNN reported, citing authorities.

Victims Identified

According to Kenya's civil aviation authority, seven people were on board the aircraft when it crashed at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County. All seven people died in the crash, Samburu County Police Commander David Nkoro told reporters, as reported by CNN.

The helicopter was carrying guests from luxury tour agency &Beyond, according to operator Lady Lori Helicopters, which said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Sensi-Contugi, the director general of Ecuador's intelligence agency, and his wife Stephany Sensi, a fashion designer, were among those killed, CNN reported, citing Ecuador's state media. Spanish-language television company Telemundo also reported that its executive Jose Suarez was among the victims.

Official Responses and Condolences

Ecuador's presidential office offered condolences to Sensi-Contugi's family in a post on Wednesday afternoon. The US State Department confirmed the deaths of five American citizens.

"The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," a State Department spokesperson said, according to CNN. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss," the spokesperson added.

Investigation and Recovery

The Kenya Red Cross said search and recovery operations were underway but were being hampered by difficult terrain and an active fire at the crash site. "Search and recovery efforts are ongoing, hampered by difficult terrain access and an active fire at the crash site," the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on X. "An additional team has been dispatched from Isiolo to reinforce the operation," it added.

Aircraft Details

The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4, was travelling from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Ngiro River when it crashed, CNN reported, citing Kenya's civil aviation authority. The helicopter, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and originally developed by Eurocopter, is a single-engine aircraft capable of carrying five to seven passengers along with one pilot.

Kenya's Transport Ministry has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, as reported by CNN. (ANI)