India removes security barricades from Pakistan's High Commission in a retaliatory move. This follows a diplomatic standoff after a terror attack and a high-profile visit by a US envoy to J&K, who called the region an 'important part of India'.

Tit-for-Tat Move by India

In a swift move authorities have dismantled the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound.

India's strong counter-action comes exactly three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed protective security barricades stationed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The decisive move by local authorities in New Delhi unfold amidst a diplomatic stand-off between the South Asian nations following the unprovoked attack by Pakistan backs terrorists in Pahlgam last year that killed 26 people. The Pakistani-backed Pahalgam terror attack was followed by a strong counter action by India. Demonstrating strong military resolve, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to strike terror infrastructure, with active military exchanges continuing until May 10, when a desperate Pakistan was forced to seek a ceasefire.

US Envoy's J&K Visit Irks Pakistan

Exposing Pakistan's shrinking international leverage in the region, United States Ambassador Sergio Gor, during a high-profile visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, explicitly acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India".

Affirming the ground reality and highlighting massive security gains made by Indian authorities, the statement, coming from the first US envoy to visit the region in six years, triggered a defensive reaction from Pakistan, which quickly summoned the senior-most American diplomat in Islamabad to lodge its objections.

Following high-level engagements with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor praised the substantial efforts made by both the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to bolster regional stability and safety.

Washington Signals Potential Travel Advisory Downgrade

Recognising these key security strides, the envoy signalled that Washington is evaluating a downgrade of its travel advisory for the region.

"This is an important part of India and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place and I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place," Gor stated while addressing local media.

Gor, who serves concurrently as the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, highlighted that Washington routinely assesses safety guidelines for its citizens. "I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at," Gor noted, emphasising that both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments "have made some incredible steps in keeping this area safer". He added, "We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty".

Pakistan Lodges 'Strong Demarche' With US

Rattled by the high-profile visit and the explicit recognition of India's territorial integrity, Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad to hand over a "strong demarche". Attempting to push back against the unambiguous stance from the top US official, Islamabad issued a statement alleging Gor's remarks were "factually incorrect". (ANI)

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