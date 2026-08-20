Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Turkey against establishing a military presence in Syria after Israel conducted airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur airport. Turkey rejected the claims, accusing Israel of legitimising unlawful strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) said Israel had sent a "clear message" to Turkey over its alleged plans to establish a military foothold in Syria, warning that Israel would not tolerate a Turkish military presence moving south. "We will not tolerate a Turkish military foothold moving south. Because it threatens us. We made this clear in general," Netanyahu said in an interview.

He claimed that Israel had acted after receiving information that Turkey intended to establish itself at an airport south of its line near Aleppo. "Now we saw that there was an intention of Turkey to establish itself in an airport south of its line near Aleppo. And we sent a message," Netanyahu said. When asked whether the message had been received by Turkey, Netanyahu said, "The message got through, but apparently they didn't hear it. So we made sure they understood it better."

לא נסבול התבססות צבאית טורקית בסוריה שמאיימת על ישראל. הבהרנו את המסר בצורה ברורה: Don’t. כנראה שלא שמעו אותו מספיק טוב, אז דאגנו שיבינו אותו בצורה טובה יותר. pic.twitter.com/O3FtoByEnP — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 19, 2026

Netanyahu's remarks came after Israel carried out airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airport in Syria's eastern Idlib province. The Israeli Prime Minister's office had earlier said the strikes were linked to concerns over a possible Turkish troop deployment at an airbase near Aleppo.

Turkey Rejects Israeli Allegations

Turkey rejected Israel's claims, saying the allegations were aimed at legitimising strikes against Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a statement posted on X, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said, "The allegations put forward by the Israeli Prime Ministry, which lack seriousness, aim to legitimise Israel's unlawful airstrikes targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

Turkey said it would continue cooperation with the Syrian government to establish peace and stability in the country and accused Netanyahu of pursuing "expansionist and destabilising policies" in the region.

International Community Condemns Airstrikes

The Israeli strikes drew condemnation from several countries and international bodies. Barrie Peach, acting UK Special Representative for Syria, expressed concern over the strikes, saying they risked further destabilising Syria. "I am deeply concerned by Israeli strikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase, which risk further destabilising Syria. We continue to call on Israel to respect Syrian sovereignty and return to negotiations. Dialogue and diplomacy will help achieve a more peaceful future for both countries and the region," Peach said.

Barrie Peach, acting UK Special Representative for Syria: "I am deeply concerned by Israeli strikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase, which risk further destabilising Syria. We continue to call on to Israel to respect Syrian sovereignty and return to negotiations. Dialogue and diplomacy… https://t.co/przcJlISrE — UK for Syria (@UKforSyria) August 19, 2026

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also expressed solidarity with Syria following the attacks in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani. "The Jordanian Foreign Minister expressed Jordan's condemnation of Israeli violations in Syrian territories, emphasising the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Syria. Both sides also stressed the importance of continuing efforts aimed at enhancing peace and stability in the region," Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

اتصال هاتفي بين وزير الخارجية والمغتربين ونظيره الأردني pic.twitter.com/QHKISL6vAF — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) August 19, 2026

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also described the strikes as "another very worrying violation" of Syria's territorial integrity and airspace, calling for an end to such attacks.

The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, also voiced concern over the strikes, calling them an "unnecessary escalation" that did not advance regional stability.

The Abu al-Duhur airbase was targeted in four airstrikes, marking the first reported attack on the facility since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.

(ANI)