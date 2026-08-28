The death toll from Nepal's flash floods has risen to 579, with 1,924 missing. A massive rescue operation with over 15,000 personnel is underway. India has sent relief materials and offered further assistance, including specialist rescue teams.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose sharply on Friday, increasing by 41 within a few hours to reach 579. The number of people missing has also climbed to 1,924.

Official Update on Casualties

According to the latest Search, Rescue and Relief Update issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at 7 pm local time on Friday, 579 bodies have been recovered so far, while 101 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. A surgical medical team has also been mobilised to support relief and medical efforts as the emergency response continues.

Casualty Breakdown by District

Kathmandu has deployed more than 15,000 security personnel for search, rescue and relief operations as the Himalayan nation races to reach stranded communities and locate those still unaccounted for. Chitwan recorded the highest number of bodies recovered at 233, followed by Nawalparasi East with 154, Gorkha with 46, Dhading with 40, Nuwakot with 37, Tanahun with 30, Nawalparasi West with 27 and Rasuwa with 12. The Gorkha figure includes various human body parts.

Details of Missing Persons

The missing figure of 1,924 includes people from hydropower projects, foreign nationals, civilians and security and government personnel. As many as 933 people from hydroelectric projects are reported missing, while 517 foreign nationals remain unaccounted for. The list also includes 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal; 161 people were reported through the Rasuwa District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), 66 from Makwanpur and one from Nuwakot. The missing list includes 45 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and 15 Immigration Office personnel, while three people have also been reported missing from Langtang National Park.

Massive Rescue and Relief Operations

The NDRRMA said 15,431 security personnel have been mobilised for the rescue operation, including 6,755 Nepal Army personnel, 4,473 Nepal Police personnel and 4,203 Armed Police Force personnel. Rescue teams have so far brought 4,451 people to safety, including 191 people rescued from a hydroelectric tunnel and 517 people evacuated by air on Friday. As many as 129 foreign nationals have also been rescued.

The scale of the aerial response has increased as teams attempt to reach areas cut off by the disaster. NDRRMA said 99 air flights have so far been conducted using 16 helicopters operated by the Nepal Army and private operators. Communications are also gradually being restored, with 145 of the 198 telephone towers damaged in the disaster brought back into operation.

The Nepal government has released NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot and NPR 5 million for Dhading for relief operations. Another NPR 67.5 million has been allocated to 15 local levels. Authorities have dispatched 32 truckloads of food and non-food materials, while six helicopter flights have carried additional supplies to affected areas. Communication sets have also been sent to the disaster-hit regions. Fuel supplies are being maintained to support the continuing operation. Nuwakot has 41,000 litres of diesel and 24,000 litres of petrol in stock at the Bhairavi, Suryamati and Panchakanya oil stores. Another 17,000 litres of aviation fuel has been sent to Nuwakot.

India Extends Humanitarian and Rescue Assistance

India has also expanded humanitarian and specialised rescue assistance to Nepal as the scale of the disaster becomes clearer. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had already sent two aircraft carrying relief material and was considering a third flight on Friday evening. The first aircraft, which departed on August 26, carried 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. The second aircraft departed on August 27 with 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food. The proposed third flight is expected to carry around 12-13 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including portable generators, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets and medicines.

"The total load of this particular flight would be something around 12-13 tonnes. Overall, you know, keeping in mind that this flight also takes off, we would have sent 60 tonnes of relief material to Nepal by way of our humanitarian assistance," Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

India is also preparing a tunnel rescue team, with a reconnaissance team being sent first to assess the situation and determine the equipment needed. A medical team is also being sent to Nepal. New Delhi has also offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to help restore connectivity in flood-hit areas. "One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed for relief efforts and for connectivity efforts," Jaiswal said. India has additionally offered to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams with associated equipment to support Nepal's search and rescue operations. "We await a response from the Government of Nepal on this front. Let me say that we stand ready to offer any other assistance that the Nepal authorities might require," Jaiswal said.

Locating Indian Nationals

India is also working to locate and evacuate its citizens affected by the disaster. The MEA said contact had been established with around 400 Indian citizens in China, all of whom were safe. The Indian Embassy in Beijing is coordinating with them, their travel agents and group leaders to facilitate their evacuation once connectivity improves. Jaiswal said landslides on the Chinese side had affected roads, complicating their return. Separately, the MEA said 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable, while around 100 persons of Indian origin holding other nationalities were also uncontactable. Jaiswal cautioned that these figures were fluid as authorities continued to reconcile multiple lists. The MEA also said 21 Indian nationals who had reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected area had arrived in Delhi, while 63 Indians working at the Trishuli One hydropower project had been rescued earlier. Another 96 Indian nationals who had been stranded on the Chinese side safely crossed into Nepal by land, with efforts underway to evacuate them.

Nepal Government Announces Additional Measures

Nepal's government has announced additional measures as rescue operations continue. Prime Minister Balendra Shah and members of his Council of Ministers have decided to contribute one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The Cabinet has also directed the Finance Ministry to prepare a relief and rehabilitation package for individuals and business organisations affected by flooding in the Rasuwagadhi and Bhotekoshi River areas and downstream regions. It also gave in-principle approval to Krishi Samagri Company Limited to purchase 25,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser from India through government-to-government procurement, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The disaster began after a catastrophic flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems. With 579 people dead and 1,924 still missing, Nepal's rescue operation has entered a critical phase, with more than 15,000 security personnel, dozens of helicopters and teams from multiple agencies working to locate the missing, evacuate survivors and deliver relief to communities devastated by the floods. (ANI)