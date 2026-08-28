JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat proposes a Sindh National Unity Convention to unite all communities. The goal is to discuss Sindh's unity, survival, and future, with proposed meetings in Sann and Karachi to foster equal citizenship and diversity.

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chairman Shafi Burfat has called for the convening of a Sindh National Unity Convention, aimed at bringing together political parties, civil society groups, intellectuals, journalists, workers, students, women and representatives of different linguistic and religious communities to discuss what he described as the "historical unity, national survival and shared future" of Sindh.

In a detailed proposal issued as a press statement, Burfat said the convention should initially be held in Sann and subsequently in Karachi, describing the two cities as symbolic of Sindh's political consciousness and its economic and multicultural character. The JSMM chief said the proposed gathering should include representatives of Sindhi- and Urdu-speaking communities as well as other linguistic groups living in Karachi and across Sindh. He stressed that the initiative should be based on equal citizenship and should not discriminate on the basis of language, ethnicity, religion or sect. "Sindh's national unity must recognise diversity as a source of collective strength," Burfat said, adding that no participant should be required to abandon their mother tongue, cultural heritage, religious faith or distinct social identity.

Agenda for a Shared Future

According to Burfat, the convention should discuss issues including Sindh's territorial integrity, water resources, land, coastline, islands, ports, natural resources, language, cultural heritage, demographic changes, human rights, education, employment and political participation. He proposed the adoption of a "Sann Declaration" and a "National Charter for Sindh's Unity, Survival and Equal Citizenship". The proposal also calls for the establishment of expert committees on water, land, ports, islands, natural resources and demographic change.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

Burfat said the convention should not become the platform of any single political party or leader. "This proposal is not a call to accept the leadership of one individual, join one political party or submit to the organisational authority of any single group. It is a call to accept our collective historical responsibility for the survival of our common homeland," he said.

Building Bridges Between Communities

He also called for greater political cooperation between Sindhi- and Urdu-speaking communities and proposed joint peace and national unity committees across major cities and districts of Sindh. The proposal recommends organising public dialogues, seminars, literary meetings and awareness campaigns involving writers, journalists, academics, lawyers, workers, traders, women and youth from different communities. Burfat further proposed a joint fact-checking and rapid-response mechanism to counter what he described as disinformation and ethnic incitement. He said differences among communities should be addressed through dialogue and democratic means rather than violence. "Our response must be fraternity instead of conflict, political thought instead of hatred, truth instead of rumours, unity instead of division, and peaceful democratic struggle instead of violence," he said.

Proposed Permanent Structures

The proposal suggests establishing a permanent representative body called the Sindh National Unity Assembly and a Sindh National Unity Council to coordinate and implement decisions emerging from the proposed convention.

Building Consensus and Outreach

Burfat specifically mentioned Sindh United Party leader Syed Zain Shah and associated political and intellectual figures as those who could play a role in initiating consultations and building consensus among different political forces. However, he emphasised that the proposed convention should remain independent of any single party. The JSMM chairman said representatives from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab could also be invited as observers to demonstrate that the proposed initiative was not directed against other communities or regions.

Calling for a broad and inclusive concept of Sindhi identity, Burfat concluded that Sindh's future should be based on shared citizenship, territorial unity and peaceful democratic engagement. "Many languages, diverse faiths and different political traditions, but one Sindh, one shared homeland and one collective future," Burfat said. (ANI)