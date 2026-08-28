India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, welcoming leaders from 11 member nations. Under its chairmanship, India is focusing on dialogue and diplomacy, with security measures being ramped up for the high-level event.

India has invited its partners and outreach countries to the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held in the national capital on September 12 and 13 under the country's chairmanship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India will host the summit in New Delhi as it assumes the responsibility of steering the grouping. "India is hosting this event. The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in Delhi on September 12 and 13, under our chairmanship," Jaiswal said at a press briefing, adding, "We have invited partner countries and outreach countries as well."

The summit will bring together leaders of the 11 BRICS member countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries on global and regional issues, including matters concerning political and economic governance.

India's Chairmanship and Summit Agenda

The New Delhi summit is expected to provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss issues of common interest and deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

India, as the current BRICS chair, has emphasised consensus, dialogue and diplomacy as central to the grouping's functioning, particularly amid differences among member countries over issues concerning the Iran-UAE situation and the wider West Asia crisis.

Sources said the BRICS framework operates on consensus and that India is seeking greater engagement and dialogue among the 11 members while working towards common ground ahead of the summit. "The BRICS framework is based on consensus. As chair, we want engagement and dialogue with members. As chair, we are transparent. It's a large grouping, 11 members. It brings diversity and experience. The group focuses on dialogue and diplomacy," the sources said.

Focus on Dialogue and Diplomacy

Discussions on the summit's joint statement are currently underway through the Sherpa channel, according to the sources. "Sherpa channel talks underway. Working on joint statement. On ministerial meetings, we have seen outcome documents. We have worked the whole year, and at summit level, leaders will take stock," the source said.

India has maintained that dialogue and diplomacy should remain central to addressing the West Asia crisis and is seeking language in the BRICS outcome document that reflects concerns including the protection of civilians and the unhindered movement of people and goods through waterways. "India has stood for dialogue, diplomacy. Members have underlined early resolution of crisis, protection of civilians, free and unimpeded movement through waterways. Our endeavour is to have dialogue. We will continue to engage and to find landing zones," the source said.

Security Preparations in New Delhi

With the summit scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, security agencies in the national capital have intensified preparations for visiting leaders and their delegations. A multi-layered security framework is being prepared, with accommodation arrangements for foreign delegations being coordinated at leading hotels across Delhi.

Security agencies are also focusing on routes linking the airport, designated hotels and the summit venue. Surveillance infrastructure, including CCTV networks, is expected to be strengthened along key routes.

Intelligence and Surveillance

Sources said intelligence gathering and continuous threat assessment will be an important component of the security arrangements, with agencies conducting regular reviews of potential risks ahead of the summit.

The Multi-Agency Centre is expected to facilitate real-time intelligence sharing between central and state agencies, while the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) will support authorised access to information from multiple sectors to assist with verification and assessment of intelligence inputs.

Security agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance over any potential attempt to disrupt peace or cause disturbances in Delhi and adjoining areas ahead of the high-level gathering.

The summit will mark the culmination of India's year-long BRICS chairmanship, with leaders expected to take stock of ministerial-level outcomes and discussions and chart the way forward for cooperation within the expanded grouping. (ANI)