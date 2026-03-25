Donald Trump Fuels Diplomacy Buzz, Amplifies Pakistan’s Offer to Mediate US–Iran Talks | World

Donald Trump Fuels Diplomacy Buzz, Amplifies Pakistan’s Offer to Mediate US–Iran Talks | WorldUS President Donald Trump has fueled fresh diplomatic buzz by amplifying Pakistan’s offer to mediate talks between the United States and Iran. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly expressed readiness to host peace negotiations, and Trump reshared the proposal, signaling possible openness to Islamabad’s role.The move comes amid escalating Middle East tensions, with reports suggesting multiple countries — including Pakistan — are exploring mediation channels to de-escalate the conflict.0:00 - New Twist in West Asia Conflict!0:13 - Pakistan as Mediator!1:50 - US Press Sec Leavitt Speaks

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source