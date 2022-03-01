'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked all of its citizens to leave Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, "urgently today, via trains or any other means available."

Earlier, the embassy sent students to the Kyiv railway station, where Ukraine had organised special evacuation trains to transport them to the western area.

"We respectfully appeal that all Indian nationals and students stay calm, peaceful, and unified. A significant throng might be expected at the train stations; thus, all Indian students are urged to stay calm, composed, and especially not to display violent behaviour when at the railway station," according to the advisory.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Indian Air Force to join the present evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga in order to scale them up. According to the sources, the government would be able to evacuate more people in a shorter amount of time by utilising the capabilities of our Air Force. It will also help to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian relief distribution. The Indian Air Force is set to deploy numerous C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga as of today.

