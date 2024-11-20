'Gracias Rafa': Federer, Djokovic, Serena, Beckham, Rodri and more pay tribute to Nadal in epic video (WATCH)

Rafael Nadal, widely regarded as the "King of Clay," officially brought an end to his illustrious tennis career on Tuesday following Spain's elimination from the Davis Cup on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal, widely regarded as the "King of Clay," officially brought an end to his illustrious tennis career on Tuesday following Spain's elimination from the Davis Cup on Tuesday. After the quarter-final against Netherlands in Spain's Malaga ended, an emotional Nadal fought to hold back his tears as a video montage played at the arena, featuring heartfelt messages from icons such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rodri, Raul, and David Beckham, among others.

The emotional video begins with compatriot and Manchester City midfielder Rodri paying his tribute to the Spanish ace. "Rafael Nadal, I can't think of anyone else who better represents the values of sport and life," the Ballon d'Or 2024 winner said.

Football legend Raul, who featured in the tribute video, said, "The best sportsman in history. Your values on and off the court have inspired my career and my life."

Serena Williams shared how much Nadal’s attitude has inspired her. “Gosh, you’ve so much inspired in my career – to have so many wins, to keep going to play, to get better, to improve to basically play like you," the 23-time Grand Slam winner said.

Former World No.1 Andy Murray joined in to pay his tribute stating, "The passion and intensity which you played with was something. All tennis players aspire to do and what all tennis fans will remember you for. It's been incredible watching you."

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who shared one of the greatest rivalries in tennis with Nadal, too showered kind words on the Spaniard. "Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought, the power is something that will be studied and something that will be transferred to many many generations that are coming up. I've been very honoured and thrilled to be called your rival. The tennis world and the sports world will miss the incredible energy that you brought on the court. There's so much to embrace, so much to celebrate," the Serbian said.

Meanwhile, another tennis legend Roger Federer, who has faced Nadal in some iconic grueling matches on the court and lauded as one of his greatest rivals, said, "Congratulations on the most incredible career. It was such a privilege to play with you, but especially also against you. Some of my favorite memories with you Rafa, of course the 2008 Wimbledon finals where you got me."

Nadal retires with an incredible 22 Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open titles, 14 French Open titles, two Wimbledon Championships, and four US Open titles. Additionally, he won two Olympic gold medals—one in singles in 2008 and another in doubles in 2016.

Throughout his career, Nadal won a total of 92 ATP titles and spent 209 weeks as the world’s top-ranked male tennis player.

However, his journey was marred by several injuries, causing him to miss a number of Grand Slam events. These included the Australian Open in 2006 (left foot) and 2013 (stomach virus), Roland Garros in 2003 (elbow) and 2004 (left ankle), Wimbledon in 2004 (left ankle), 2009 (knee), 2016 (left wrist), and 2021 (left foot), as well as the US Open in 2012 (left knee), 2014 (right wrist), and 2021 (left foot).

