Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Samastha President Jifri Thangal, presents handwritten copy of constitution

Sandeep Varier met Samastha President Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, and presented a handwritten copy of the Indian Constitution. He also praised Samastha's educational and spiritual contributions.

Kerala: Sandeep Varier meets Samastha President Jifri Thangal, presents handwritten copy of constitution dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Malappuram: Sandeep Varier met with Samastha President Jifri Muthukoya Thangal at his residence here, where he presented Thangal with a handwritten copy of the Indian Constitution. This meeting, which took place on the same day as the Palakkad by-election, comes amidst controversy sparked by a CPM newspaper advertisement on Samastha's newspapers targeting Sandeep.

The advertisement promoting Sarin featured Sandeep Varier's Facebook posts during his time with the BJP and called it more extreme anti-minority stancethan Hindu Aikyavedi leader Sasikala. 

After the meeting, Sandeep praised Samastha for its significant role in Kerala’s educational and spiritual spheres. He expressed his long-standing desire to meet Thangal, and said he is a great leader at the helm of an influential organization. Sandeep considered it a privilege to receive Thangal’s blessings, believing that the encounter would support him moving forward. He also acknowledged Samastha’s contributions to Kerala’s history.

In response, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal spoke about Samastha’s commitment to religious harmony and its open, inclusive history, free from promoting division. He highlighted the organization’s widely accepted policies and reiterated that individuals are free to join any political party of their choice. Thangal also noted Varier’s past association with the BJP and his subsequent shift to Congress, adding that Varier had previously expressed a desire to meet him. He stated that Congress welcomed Sandeep Varier, which was appropriate. Regarding the CPM advertisement, Thangal merely stated that newspapers are free to accept advertisements and declined to comment further.

