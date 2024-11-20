Who is Linda McMahon? Trump's nominee for US education secretary

Linda McMahon, former WWE executive and SBA head, is nominated as Education Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump. Known for her political influence, business acumen, and controversy, McMahon aims to expand school choice and transfer education control to states under Trump’s proposed reforms.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive and prominent Republican donor, as the Secretary of Education in his upcoming administration. McMahon’s selection follows her role as co-chair of Trump’s presidential transition team, where Trump praised her as doing an “incredible” job.

Trump expressed his trust in Linda McMahon, praising her dedication to promoting school choice and giving more power to parents. He stated, "Linda will work hard to bring 'Choice' to every state and help parents make the best education decisions for their children." He also mentioned that she would focus on shifting education control back to the states.

If confirmed by the Senate, McMahon will oversee a department that Trump has stated he plans to reshape significantly, aiming to return more control to state governments.

Prominent career in Politics and business

McMahon headed the Small Business Administration (SBA) from 2017 to 2019 during Trump’s first presidency. After stepping down from her Cabinet-level post, she took on leadership roles in pro-Trump organizations, including chairperson of the America First Policy Institute and its Center for the American Worker.

McMahon has a long history in politics. In 2010 and 2012, she unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate from Connecticut, spending heavily from her personal funds to self-finance her campaigns. Despite the losses, her political influence grew, and she became one of Trump’s top donors.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, she contributed over $20 million to the Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC and $937,800 to Trump’s campaign and affiliated committees. McMahon previously donated $814,600 to Trump's 2016 campaign.

Before entering politics, Linda McMahon was best known as an executive and co-founder of WWE, alongside her husband Vince McMahon. She served as president and CEO of the company, shaping it into a global entertainment giant. In addition to her wrestling empire, McMahon has ties to other industries. She is currently the chair and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm.

McMahon’s connection to WWE has not been without controversy. In October, she was named in a lawsuit alleging that WWE leadership, including the McMahons, failed to address sexual abuse claims involving a former WWE ring announcer and crew chief, Melvin Phillips Jr. The lawsuit alleges the McMahons knew about the abuse but did not act. The couple has denied the claims, calling them “false, absurd, defamatory, and utterly meritless.”

McMahon has also been vocal about her stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In an op-ed for Fox News, she criticized such policies, arguing that they were “irrelevant to training skilled workers” and imposed unnecessary costs on apprenticeship programs.

If confirmed, McMahon is expected to work closely with Trump on his education agenda. Trump has pledged to sign an executive order to eliminate federal funding for schools that promote what he called “critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.”

