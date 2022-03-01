  • Facebook
    'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    On day four of India's evacuation drive from Ukraine named 'Operation Ganga', around 1582 Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit country have been evacuated and brought back home.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    The security situation in Ukraine deteriorated when Russia commenced its military onslaught on February 24. With the tensions between the neighbouring countries continuing to escalate, the Narendra Modi government swung into action and pressed Air India's flights to evacuate the citizens. 

    As per the reports, there were around 15,000 students stranded in the country after the invasion was announced last week. 

    Operation Ganga 

    Sharing data about Operation Ganga, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said over 1500 students have been brought back to India by seven flights. Among these flights, four had arrived from Bucharest (Romania) and three from Budapest (Hungary).

    He further added that a total of 8,000 people have been brought to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine so far. 

    Flights are no constraint 

    Two more flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving from Romania and Hungary within the next few hours.  

    Bagchi clarified that there is no constraint on the flights and assured that 'we will bring back everyone who has crossed into the neighbouring countries.'

    New Routes 

    So far there are four border points spread in four countries, including Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. All these border points are overcrowded.

    India has sent a team from the external affairs ministry to Moldova, wherein they will assist the stranded students to get into this country. 

    Since Moldova is a land-locked country, once the students get into this country they will be taken to Romania and from there they will be evacuated to India by air. 

    'Don't panic' 

    The ministry has asked the students in Ukraine not to worry and assured them that once they cross the Ukrainian border, the government will make sure that there are enough flights to bring them back home. 

    Students in Kyiv 

    Curfew has been lifted in the city. The ministry has asked them to reach Kyiv station to carry out their onward journey towards the western parts of the war-torn country. The train services are free of cost. It has also asked to follow the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. 

    Ministers on war duty

    The government is sending four of its ministers to the countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee Operation Ganga. Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highway Gen VK Singh (R) to Poland, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will coordinate from Slovakia border while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia will go to Romania and Moldova. 

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
