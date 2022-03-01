India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

According to sources, PM Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force to join the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga in order to step up the evacuation activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force to join the existing evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga in order to ramp them up, according to sources. The sources further suggest that by utilising the capabilities of our Air Force, the government would be able to evacuate more people in a shorter period of time. It will also aid in the more effective delivery of humanitarian aid. As of today, the Indian Air Force is expected to deploy multiple C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga.

Earlier, PM Modi presided over a high-level discussion on the Ukraine issue on Monday. The prime minister, who presided over the meeting, stated that the whole government machinery is working around the clock to ensure the safety and security of all trapped Indians in Ukraine, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The Indian government launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine. Air India is operating special flights as part of the operation.

The seventh flight carrying 182 Indian people stuck in Ukraine arrived in Mumbai today from Bucharest, Romania, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Twitter. Later that day, the Union Minister announced that the ninth flight, carrying 218 Indian people, had departed from Bucharest for New Delhi. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has evacuated around 8,000 citizens since the country's initial recommendations were issued.

Also Read | 'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

Also Read | 'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

Also Read | Prayers have no boundaries: Delhi Gurudwara holds 'path' for Indians in Ukraine