  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

    According to sources, PM Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force to join the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga in order to step up the evacuation activities.

    India scales up Operation Ganga Indian Air Force may deploy C17 aircraft gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force to join the existing evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga in order to ramp them up, according to sources. The sources further suggest that by utilising the capabilities of our Air Force, the government would be able to evacuate more people in a shorter period of time. It will also aid in the more effective delivery of humanitarian aid. As of today, the Indian Air Force is expected to deploy multiple C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga.

    Earlier, PM Modi presided over a high-level discussion on the Ukraine issue on Monday. The prime minister, who presided over the meeting, stated that the whole government machinery is working around the clock to ensure the safety and security of all trapped Indians in Ukraine, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    The Indian government launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine. Air India is operating special flights as part of the operation.
    The seventh flight carrying 182 Indian people stuck in Ukraine arrived in Mumbai today from Bucharest, Romania, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Twitter. Later that day, the Union Minister announced that the ninth flight, carrying 218 Indian people, had departed from Bucharest for New Delhi. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has evacuated around 8,000 citizens since the country's initial recommendations were issued.

    Also Read | 'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    Also Read | 'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Also Read | Prayers have no boundaries: Delhi Gurudwara holds 'path' for Indians in Ukraine

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We will not rest till... says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan - ADT

    'We will not rest till...' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues including Ukraine gcw

    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues, including Ukraine

    Operation Ganga Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    We will not rest till... says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan - ADT

    'We will not rest till...' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it RCB

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon