    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Manish Dave, the owner of the "Saathiya" restaurant, stated that the restaurant has become a type of bomb bunker due to its location in the basement of Chokolivs'kyi Boulevard.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
    During the Russian invasion, an Indian restaurant in Kyiv has become a safe haven for Indian students as well as Ukrainian nationals. According to the Times of India report, the owner has provided sanctuary to at least 70 individuals since the onslaught began. Manish Dave, the owner of the "Saathiya" restaurant, stated that the restaurant has become a type of bomb bunker due to its location in the basement of Chokolivs'kyi Boulevard. Ukrainian nationals have also been coming to the restaurant in the hopes of finding sanctuary, according to Dave, who added that he has been providing meals for everyone. Before the conflict, the Saathiya restaurant in Ukraine was a favourite hangout for the country's Indian students.

    Earlier, an Indian student told media portal that the eatery was his "home away from home" in the war-torn nation. He used to go to the restaurant for Indian food. He received a call from Dave shortly after the Russian invasion began and promptly relocated to Saathiya. He had previously been holed up in his hostel, but concerns were growing about how long civilian locations like that would be safe from air attacks. On one of the days, Dave served chicken biryani to those who sought refuge at his eatery. However, there is growing concern about how long food supplies will survive.

    Many citizens have stepped up in various ways in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A Ukrainian brewery has converted its bottling operations into a petrol bomb factory, cranking out Molotov cocktails to be hurled against Russian tanks. Meanwhile, Gurudwaras in Ukraine is providing free shelter and food to members of the community and beyond. In these harsh wartimes, the Sikh ethos of selfless devotion is being exhibited in action. A video of Kharkiv has surfaced, depicting the preparations and the distribution of food to the inhabitants of the war-torn nation.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
