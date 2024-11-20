WATCH: Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth

Akshay Kumar was voting in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 when an older man complained about a public toilet he erected near Juhu beach in 2018. He said the BMC neglects the toilet, causing problems. Akshay promised, "I will speak to BMC."

WATCH Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar voted in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. While interacting with the media, an elderly man approached him with a complaint. The actor said he would meet with the local civic officials to settle the matter.

In a recently surfaced video, an elderly man can be heard protesting to Akshay about a public toilet that the actor had built in Juhu. The toilet appears to have been placed by the actor at Juhu beach in 2018 after his wife Twinkle Khanna blogged about people defecating on the beach.

In the video, the man greets Akshay and complains about how Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff do not maintain the toilet. He stated that he has been maintaining the toilet for the past 3-4 years, to which Akshay responded, "Thik hai, uspe kaam kar lete hai. Main baat kar lunga BMC se."

However, the man appeared disgruntled, and he went on to explain how the local body's incompetence had resulted in costs. He also requested Akshay to establish another toilet, to which the actor responded that he had already done his bit and that it was now BMC's responsibility to maintain the toilet. 

"Vo roz sadta hai, roz uspe paise lagana padta hai...Dabba aapko dena hai, main laga deta hoon," the man said, to which Akshay replied, "Dabba toh main de chuka hoon...Vo sadd gaya hai toh vo BMC dhyaan rakhegi."

For those who are unaware, Akshay's wife Twinkle posted a photo of a man openly defecating on Juhu beach in 2017 with the caption, "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet," which sparked outrage among locals who stated that the slum dwellers in the area had no choice but to relieve themselves at the beach.

In 2018, Akshay partnered with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to build bio-toilets worth Rs 10 lakh at Juhu and Versova beaches for public use. 

