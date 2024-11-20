Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with a Bollywood-themed series, created in collaboration with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. Slated for a 2025 release, the series will explore ambition, hustle, and survival in the film industry

The entertainment industry was in massive anticipation for Aryan Khan's debut as a filmmaker. The wait ends as Shah Rukh Khan announced the collaboration with Red Chilies Entertainment and Netflix. The Bollywood series helmed by Aryan Khan will be exclusively streamed on Netflix. The series has not yet been named. The series will release in 2025 and it will mark Aryan's directorial debut.

Sharing the announcement, Netflix described the project as a fresh perspective on Bollywood, stating that it would bring the industry to life in an unprecedented way. The series is expected to explore themes of ambition, hustle, and survival with a lighthearted tone. This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following projects such as Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of ’83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.

The entertainment industry has already showered Aryan with encouragement and praise ahead of the release. Karan Johar, a close family friend of the Khans, expressed his pride, saying he was thrilled for the world to witness Aryan’s creativity. Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star from Dear Zindagi, also shared her excitement by reposting Netflix's announcement on her Instagram stories, adding that she was eagerly awaiting its release.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan’s close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor joined the celebration. Ananya conveyed her excitement for the series and Aryan’s new venture, while Shanaya expressed her pride in his accomplishments and her anticipation for the show. Aryan's sister, Suhana, also penned a heartfelt message, mentioning that the series is likely to be packed with drama, humor, action, and hints of trouble—reflecting Aryan’s personality.

Although specific details of the series remain under wraps, the project has already generated significant buzz. It promises to be a captivating exploration of Bollywood, seen through Aryan Khan's unique lens.

