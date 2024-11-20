Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with a Bollywood-themed series, created in collaboration with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. Slated for a 2025 release, the series will explore ambition, hustle, and survival in the film industry

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's Shah Rukh Khan debut Netflix series; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

The entertainment industry was in massive anticipation for Aryan Khan's debut as a filmmaker. The wait ends as Shah Rukh Khan announced the collaboration with Red Chilies Entertainment and Netflix. The Bollywood series helmed by Aryan Khan will be exclusively streamed on Netflix. The series has not yet been named. The series will release in 2025 and it will mark Aryan's directorial debut.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sharing the announcement, Netflix described the project as a fresh perspective on Bollywood, stating that it would bring the industry to life in an unprecedented way. The series is expected to explore themes of ambition, hustle, and survival with a lighthearted tone. This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following projects such as Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of ’83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Know musical maestro's unfinished love story

The entertainment industry has already showered Aryan with encouragement and praise ahead of the release. Karan Johar, a close family friend of the Khans, expressed his pride, saying he was thrilled for the world to witness Aryan’s creativity. Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star from Dear Zindagi, also shared her excitement by reposting Netflix's announcement on her Instagram stories, adding that she was eagerly awaiting its release.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan’s close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor joined the celebration. Ananya conveyed her excitement for the series and Aryan’s new venture, while Shanaya expressed her pride in his accomplishments and her anticipation for the show. Aryan's sister, Suhana, also penned a heartfelt message, mentioning that the series is likely to be packed with drama, humor, action, and hints of trouble—reflecting Aryan’s personality.

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's Shah Rukh Khan debut Netflix series; Read on ATG

Although specific details of the series remain under wraps, the project has already generated significant buzz. It promises to be a captivating exploration of Bollywood, seen through Aryan Khan's unique lens.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth RBA

WATCH: Older man complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet at Mumbai polling booth

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu anr

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums NTI

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge actor's fans [WATCH] ATG

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge fans as he gets mobbed [WATCH]

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover as Gangubai Kathiawadi [WATCH] anr

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover [WATCH]

Recent Stories

India Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH) snt

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH)

Maharashtra Elections: Rajkummar Rao Kartik Aaryan, Sunil Shetty and other actors cast vote ATG

Maharashtra Elections: Rajkumar Rao to Kartik Aaryan; actors cast vote

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju dmn

Supreme Court restores criminal proceedings in evidence tampering case against Kerala MLA Antony Raju

IPL 2025 mega auction: KL Rahul rumoured to spark fierce bidding war between RCB, CSK, and SRH dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: KL Rahul rumoured to spark fierce bidding war between RCB, CSK, and SRH

AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: When Oscar-winner musician REVEALS how he met his wife gcw

AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: When Oscar-winner musician REVEALS how he met his wife

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon