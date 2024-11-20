Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 showcases innovations like IISc’s Arogya Arohan app for detecting oral cancer, IIT Madras’ emotion-recognizing smart glasses, and Flow’s self-propelled trolley for construction. These breakthroughs highlight advancements in healthcare, automation, and AI, making technology more accessible and impactful.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, a hub of technological innovations, is witnessing groundbreaking advancements in health and technology. Among the many showcases, the spotlight is on a mobile app capable of detecting oral cancer, sensor-equipped glasses that recognize emotions, and a self-propelled trolley that eliminates the need for engines or human effort.

Mobile app to detect oral cancer

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Artpark, has introduced a revolutionary mobile app named Arogya Arohan. This app, designed to detect oral health issues and carcinogens, has garnered significant attention at the Tech Summit.

Bengaluru: Church Street to be closed for 1 week for beautification and maintenance; Here's why

By simply uploading a photograph of the inside of the mouth, the app uses artificial intelligence to assess oral health and identify potential risks of cancer. This innovation aims to enable early detection and timely treatment, making oral healthcare more accessible and efficient.

Adding to the technological marvels, two students from IIT Madras, in partnership with Panoculon Lab, have developed sensor-based glasses equipped with a camera, sensors, microphone, and speaker. These smart glasses can connect to a mobile phone or computer to provide real-time information about the person being viewed.

The glasses not only identify individuals but also analyze their emotions. Additionally, they support tasks such as recognizing letters of Indian languages, enhancing their versatility and potential for various applications.

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt

Flow, a pioneering technology firm, has unveiled a self-propelled trolley that operates without an engine or human intervention. This battery-powered trolley, controlled remotely, is particularly useful for construction sites. With a capacity to carry up to 500 kilograms, it promises to reduce manual labour and streamline operations in industries requiring heavy material transport.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit continues to serve as a repository of innovations, bringing cutting-edge technology closer to everyday life.

Latest Videos