Violence erupts in Pakistan's Peshawar over desecration of Quran, mob of 2,000 attacks police station (WATCH)

Several police officials, including a senior officer, were injured on Wednesday when a mob of nearly 2,000 protesters attacked the Khazana police station on Charsadda Road in Peshawar, Pakistan. The unrest was sparked by allegations of a man desecrating the Holy Quran during a domestic dispute.

The mob demanded custody of the accused, who was already under police detention. Protesters damaged the main gate of the police station and hurled stones at its premises. In response, police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse the crowd.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Division) Inam Jan was among those injured by the stone-pelting. Injured officers received first aid, while no loss of life was reported.

The protest disrupted traffic on Charsadda Road for several hours, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

According to a police statement, the incident originated in the Riaz Ghari area. The accused was immediately arrested and an FIR registered against him for alleged blasphemy. Police investigations are ongoing.

To defuse tensions, a team led by Peshawar SSP (Operations) Kashif Zulfiqar engaged local elders and religious leaders in negotiations. The mob eventually dispersed after assurances of swift legal action against the accused.

The police have announced plans to prosecute those involved in the mob attack under relevant laws.

Capital City Police Officer Qasim Ali Jan emphasized the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, praising the force's strategy in preventing fatalities during the protest.

Reports indicate that some protesters were also injured, but their exact number remains unknown. A spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital stated that no injured protesters had been brought for treatment.

