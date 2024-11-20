Guyana and Barbados to confer their top awards to PM Modi, taking international honour tally to 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be honoured with two prestigious international awards as Guyana and Barbados announce plans to confer their highest national distinctions on him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be honoured with two prestigious international awards as Guyana and Barbados announce plans to confer their highest national distinctions on him. Guyana will award Modi the “Order of Excellence,” its highest national honour, while Barbados will present him with the esteemed "Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados."

These honours add to a growing list of international accolades, bringing the total number of awards conferred on Prime Minister Modi to 19.

Before arriving in Guyana, Modi concluded his visit to Nigeria, where he held productive bilateral discussions with President Tinubu. During his visit, Nigeria conferred its highest honour, the "Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger" (GCON), on Prime Minister Modi. The award, presented by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, acknowledges Modi's statesmanship and the strengthening of India-Nigeria ties under his leadership. Modi becomes the second foreign dignitary to receive the GCON, a distinction previously awarded to Queen Elizabeth II in 1969.

During the ceremony, Modi expressed his gratitude, dedicating the award to the people of India and the enduring friendship between India and Nigeria. He emphasized the shared values of democracy, mutual cooperation, and the pursuit of prosperity for both nations. Modi's remarks focused on the importance of India-Nigeria relations, highlighting areas of cooperation in sectors like economy, energy, agriculture, and security.

Just days prior, Dominica also announced that it would bestow its top award, the “Dominica Award of Honour,” on PM Modi. This award was bestowed in appreciation of PM Modi’s support to Dominica, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the office of the Dominican Prime Minister, PM Modi's leadership was crucial in assisting Dominica with a generous donation of 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in February 2021. This aid enabled Dominica to extend its support to neighbouring Caribbean nations, helping to curb the impact of the global health crisis.

The award also acknowledges India’s contributions to Dominica in sectors such as healthcare, education, and information technology. Additionally, Modi’s efforts in promoting climate resilience and sustainable development globally were highlighted as part of the award's recognition.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Guyana, the final leg of his diplomatic tour, is significant as it marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in over five decades. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly welcomed by Guyanese President Irfan Ali and a host of cabinet ministers. During his stay, he will engage in high-level talks with President Ali, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

One of the key aspects of Modi's visit is paying tribute to the Indian diaspora in Guyana, which numbers approximately 320,000 people. Modi will also address the Guyanese parliament, emphasizing the importance of the shared history and cultural ties between India and Guyana. The visit is expected to strengthen ties within the Caribbean region as Modi participates in the second India-CARICOM Summit.

