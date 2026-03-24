John Cena Set for NEW WWE Role; Major Comeback Twist Revealed | Wrestling News | WWE 2026

In a revealing new interview on March 23, 2026, the 16-time World Champion teased that he has "cracked the code" for his next phase in the company. After officially hanging up the boots in 2025, Cena is pitching a role that is "more integrated into the system,"—sparking rumors of a Senior Executive or Lead Creative position.0:00 - Cena Hints at New WWE Role0:40 - "If Everybody Signs Off"2:38 - Cena as WWE Ambassador

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