Israeli troops enter Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; calls on Hamas terrorists to surrender

Israel-Palestine war: It is reportedly said that Israeli forces first raided the surgery and emergency departments. Meanwhile, the White House said that hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected".

In a recent development, the Israeli military has said that it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday (November 15) against Hamas terrorists in Al Shifa Hospital, having urged them to surrender with thousands of Palestinian civilians still sheltering inside Gaza Strip's biggest hospital.

Speaking to a news agency, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, said that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex. "There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital," Bursh said.

2 LeT terrorists shot dead by 'unknown men' in Pakistan's Pasrur; third member critical (WATCH)

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said, "The occupation army is now in the basement, and searching the basement. They are inside the complex, shooting and carrying out bombings".

It is reportedly said that Israeli forces first raided the surgery and emergency departments. Meanwhile, the White House said that hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected".

Abramovich's alleged $40 million deal links ex-Chelsea owner to Putin's 'wallets' in leaked documents

"We won't speak to the specifics of an ongoing Israeli military operation. As we've said, we do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don't want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire. Hospitals and patients must be protected," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.