Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israeli troops enter Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; calls on Hamas terrorists to surrender

    Israel-Palestine war: It is reportedly said that Israeli forces first raided the surgery and emergency departments. Meanwhile, the White House said that hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected".

    Israeli troops enter Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital; calls on Hamas terrorists to surrender AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Israeli military has said that it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday (November 15) against Hamas terrorists in Al Shifa Hospital, having urged them to surrender with thousands of Palestinian civilians still sheltering inside Gaza Strip's biggest hospital.

    Speaking to a news agency, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, said that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex. "There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital," Bursh said.

    2 LeT terrorists shot dead by 'unknown men' in Pakistan's Pasrur; third member critical (WATCH)

    Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said, "The occupation army is now in the basement, and searching the basement. They are inside the complex, shooting and carrying out bombings".

    It is reportedly said that Israeli forces first raided the surgery and emergency departments. Meanwhile, the White House said that hospitals and the patients inside them "must be protected".

    Abramovich's alleged $40 million deal links ex-Chelsea owner to Putin's 'wallets' in leaked documents

    "We won't speak to the specifics of an ongoing Israeli military operation. As we've said, we do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don't want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire. Hospitals and patients must be protected," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2 LeT members shot dead by 'unknown men' in Pakistan's Pasrur; third member critical (WATCH) AJR

    2 LeT terrorists shot dead by 'unknown men' in Pakistan's Pasrur; third member critical (WATCH)

    Abramovich alleged $40 million deal links ex-Chelsea owner to Putin's 'wallets' in leaked documents snt

    Abramovich's alleged $40 million deal links ex-Chelsea owner to Putin's 'wallets' in leaked documents

    Chinese scientists create first-of-its-kind chimera monkey with green eyes, glowing fingertips snt

    Chinese scientists create first-of-its-kind chimera monkey with green eyes, glowing fingertips

    Over 100 UN staff members killed in Gaza since Israel-Palestine war began: UN aid agency AJR

    Over 100 UN staff members killed in Gaza since Israel-Palestine war began: UN aid agency

    Ropes feeding bottle and more: Israel finds 'signs' hostages were held by Hamas in Gaza hospital (WATCH) snt

    Ropes, feeding bottle & more: Israel finds 'signs' hostages were held by Hamas in Gaza hospital (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Vicky Jain; Tells, 'you are not a good husband, you suppressed me' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Vicky Jain; Tells, 'you are not a good husband, you suppressed m

    Suspected irregularities uncovered in BBMP projects during BJP's Karnataka reign vkp

    Suspected irregularities uncovered in BBMP projects during BJP's Karnataka reign

    Had a slip of tongue Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH) snt

    'Had a slip of tongue': Abdul Razzak apologises for derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai (WATCH)

    Khansi bani qawwali hai': Youth compose viral qawwali on Delhi's smog woes AJR

    'Khansi bani qawwali hai': Youth compose viral qawwali on Delhi's smog woes

    Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection? vkp

    Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection?

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon