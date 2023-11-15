2 LeT terrorists shot dead by 'unknown men' in Pakistan's Pasrur; third member critical (WATCH)

Following the distressing event, Pasrur DSP Rana Muhammad Shahbaz rushed to the scene accompanied by a team of police officers. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV at Pasrur Chowk, quickly circulated across various social media platforms.

In an alarming incident on Monday at Chowk Khokhran in Pasrur tehsil of Sialkot, a person clad in police attire opened fire on a parked car, resulting in the tragic death of two individuals and injuring two pedestrians. The victims of the firing, Mohammad Muzamil and Naeemur Rahman, lost their lives instantly, while Mohammad Shahzad and passerby Ali Hassan sustained injuries. They were swiftly taken to Pasrur THQ hospital for medical attention.

A white car parked in Chowk Khokhran became the target of an attack captured on CCTV footage. An unidentified individual, clad in a police uniform and riding a motorcycle, initiated gunfire on the car before quickly fleeing the scene.

At Pasrur THQ Hospital, Shehzad, one of the injured individuals, is reported to be in critical condition. DPO Mohammad Hasan Iqbal has taken action by organizing three teams, spearheaded by SP Investigation Jawad Ishaq, in pursuit of the assailant's arrest.

Khurram Shahzad, a police spokesperson, noted that investigations are underway, with plans to file a first information report (FIR) once the deceased's family submits an application.

The police spokesperson attributed the incident to a land dispute, citing a history of violence where adversaries had previously killed four members of the deceased party.