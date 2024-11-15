Tuatara: The 3-eyed dinosaur-looking reptile that lives for 100 years

Lifestyle
The tuatara's scientific name is Sphenodon punctatus. It is the only surviving member of the Sphenodontia order, which existed during the dinosaur era about 200 million years ago.
A tuatara can grow to about 24 to 31 inches long and weigh up to 1 kg (2.2 lbs). Its color can be greenish-brown.
The tuatara has a "third eye," called the parietal eye, located on the top of its head. It is used to absorb UV rays.
Its teeth arrangement is unique. The upper jaw has two rows that overlap with a single row in the lower jaw.
A tuatara can live for over 100 years, significantly longer than the average reptile lifespan of 60 to 100 years.
Female tuataras lay eggs every 2 to 5 years, laying up to 19 eggs at a time. The young reach maturity at 15 years.
Tuataras now exist only on a few islands in New Zealand, away from human settlements and predators like rats.
These reptiles prey on insects, beetles, other small reptiles, and seabird eggs.
Tuataras are found in cooler climates and can tolerate temperatures up to 28°C (82°F).
The tuatara is an endangered species, and conservation efforts are underway. However, sightings are now rare.
The tuatara is considered a cultural treasure of New Zealand, having existed on Earth for millions of years, witnessing many of its phases.
The tuatara resembles chameleons in body structure, but they are distinct species with significant differences.