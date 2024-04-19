Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iran says Israeli drones shot down, adds 'no missile attack for now'; nuclear facilities in Isfahan secure

    Iran stated on Friday that it had "shot down" multiple drones, clarifying that there had not been any missile strikes on the country following reported explosions near Isfahan.

    Iran says Israeli drones shot down, adds 'no missile attack for now'; nuclear facilities in Isfahan secure snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    Iran stated on Friday that it had "shot down" multiple drones, clarifying that there had not been any missile strikes on the country following reported explosions near Isfahan. However, two US officials informed agencies that Israel had launched a retaliatory strike on Iran, sparking concerns of a potential escalation of conflict across the Middle East.

    Several drones "have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now," Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on X.

    Also read: Israel-Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran

    Dalirian added, “Until this moment, there has been no air attack from outside the borders to Isfahan or other parts of the country, and they have only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, and the quadcopters have also been shot down."

    According to the Fars news agency, "three explosions" were heard near the Shekari army airbase near Isfahan. Earlier in the day, as reported by Reuters, a senior US official cited by ABC News stated that Israel conducted missile strikes against Tehran early on Friday morning local time.

    Notably, Isfahan province houses several Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz, a key facility in Iran's uranium enrichment program.

    In the wake of these reports, Iran's local media said Friday that nuclear facilities in the central city of Isfahan were "completely secure" after explosions were heard near the area.

    "Nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are completely secure," Tasnim news agency reported quoting "reliable sources". 

    Iran's air defense systems were activated in response to explosions near Isfahan's airport and an army base, as reported by state media.

    This incident occurs amidst heightened tensions in the broader Middle East following Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike following a suspected Israeli attack on its embassy compound in Syria.

    Furthermore, Syrian media reported attacks on Syrian Army locations in southern governorates of As-Suwayda and Daraa. The attacks targeted Syrian military radar sites between Qarda and Izraa in Daraa, southern Syria, according to As-Suwayda24.

    In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nation's war cabinet have convened multiple times. Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran's unprecedented weekend attack, raising concerns of further escalation after months of conflict in Gaza.

    Also read: 'Attack on Israel was precise action carried out to punish Zionists': Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

    Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, issued a warning to Israel, urging against any military actions targeting Iranian interests. He emphasized that Iran has completed its "defense and counteroffensive measures" and called on the international community to prevent Israel from conducting any military operations against Iran.

    Following the Israel-Hamas war, regional tensions grew as a result of a cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 Israeli lives and abducted 250 more. In response, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that, according to local health experts, has killed over 33,900 people and left massive amounts of destruction in its wake.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist gcw

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist

    Israel Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran AJR

    Israel-Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Enormous concern WHO warns of rising threat from H5N1 avian flu transmission to humans snt

    'Enormous concern': WHO warns of rising threat from H5N1 avian flu transmission to humans

    Cloud seeding, climate change or...': Real reason behind Dubai's historic floods REVEALED snt

    'Cloud seeding, climate change or...': Real reason behind Dubai's historic floods REVEALED

    Recent Stories

    She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy ATG

    'She did'nt have guts...', Mouni Roy UNFOLLOWED Sandeep Singh after Suhant Singh Rajput controversy

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery RBA

    Lok Sabha elections: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes vkp

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist gcw

    400 kg gold, millions in cash & more stolen! Indian-origin men arrested in Canada's biggest ever heist

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon