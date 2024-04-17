'Attack on Israel was precise action carried out to punish Zionists': Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Following Iran's unprecedented direct assault on Israel, which saw the launch of over 300 missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly delivered assertive remarks during the National Army Day ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday.

Following Iran's unprecedented direct assault on Israel, which saw the launch of over 300 missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly delivered assertive remarks during the National Army Day ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday. Raisi underscored Iran's military prowess and its resolute stance against perceived threats, notably towards Israel.

According to Iranian media, Raisi asserted that thanks to the Islamic Revolution, Iran's Armed Forces have achieved self-sufficiency in producing a range of indigenous drones and missiles, bolstering the nation's defense capabilities. He emphasized the strong support provided by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and underscored Iran's commitment to regional stability.

Also read: Iran-Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH)

In a significant declaration, Raisi referred to Iran's recent military action against Israel, characterizing it as a 'precise operation aimed at punishing the Zionist regime'. He warned of harsh retaliation in response to any actions deemed hostile to Iran's interests, affirming Iran's readiness to defend itself vigorously.

The Iranian president emphasized that while the attack on Israel was limited in scope, Tehran possesses the capability to execute a comprehensive operation that would obliterate the regime entirely.

If the Zionists take any action against our interests, Iran's response will be harsher, Raisi emphasized, adding, "Today, there is no more talk of a military option against the Iranian nation, and this is important because of the deterrence and authority of our armed forces."

During his address, Raisi also underscored the role of Iranian military forces as promoters of security and peace in the region, emphasizing their reliability. He urged neighbouring countries to eschew ties with Israel and instead rely on their own resources and Muslim forces, stating that foreign military presence in the region is unnecessary.

Also read: Israel vows to 'exact price' after Iran's attack: Decoding their next move and when will IDF respond

This unprecedented attack by Iran was reportedly prompted by an April 1 airstrike on Tehran’s consulate building in Damascus, which many attributed to Israel. The recent attack, which took place on Saturday, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The strike targeted Israeli bases believed to be involved in the consulate attack, resulting in the leveling of the five-storey consular annexe and claiming the lives of seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.