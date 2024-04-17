Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Attack on Israel was precise action carried out to punish Zionists': Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

    Following Iran's unprecedented direct assault on Israel, which saw the launch of over 300 missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly delivered assertive remarks during the National Army Day ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday.

    Attack on Israel was precise action carried out to punish Zionists Iran President Ebrahim Raisi snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Following Iran's unprecedented direct assault on Israel, which saw the launch of over 300 missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly delivered assertive remarks during the National Army Day ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday. Raisi underscored Iran's military prowess and its resolute stance against perceived threats, notably towards Israel.

    According to Iranian media, Raisi asserted that thanks to the Islamic Revolution, Iran's Armed Forces have achieved self-sufficiency in producing a range of indigenous drones and missiles, bolstering the nation's defense capabilities. He emphasized the strong support provided by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and underscored Iran's commitment to regional stability.

    Also read: Iran-Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH)

    In a significant declaration, Raisi referred to Iran's recent military action against Israel, characterizing it as a 'precise operation aimed at punishing the Zionist regime'. He warned of harsh retaliation in response to any actions deemed hostile to Iran's interests, affirming Iran's readiness to defend itself vigorously.

    The Iranian president emphasized that while the attack on Israel was limited in scope, Tehran possesses the capability to execute a comprehensive operation that would obliterate the regime entirely.

    If the Zionists take any action against our interests, Iran's response will be harsher, Raisi emphasized, adding, "Today, there is no more talk of a military option against the Iranian nation, and this is important because of the deterrence and authority of our armed forces."

    During his address, Raisi also underscored the role of Iranian military forces as promoters of security and peace in the region, emphasizing their reliability. He urged neighbouring countries to eschew ties with Israel and instead rely on their own resources and Muslim forces, stating that foreign military presence in the region is unnecessary.

    Also read: Israel vows to 'exact price' after Iran's attack: Decoding their next move and when will IDF respond

    This unprecedented attack by Iran was reportedly prompted by an April 1 airstrike on Tehran’s consulate building in Damascus, which many attributed to Israel. The recent attack, which took place on Saturday, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

    The strike targeted Israeli bases believed to be involved in the consulate attack, resulting in the leveling of the five-storey consular annexe and claiming the lives of seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report AJR

    Islamic extremists hold 1600 hindus, over 100 buddhists captive in Myanmar: Report

    Dubai floods explained: Is cloud seeding to blame for submerging desert city snt

    Dubai floods explained: Is cloud seeding to blame for submerging desert city?

    Biblical level flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Biblical-level' flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    Israel Embassy urges fact check after video of Indian vlogger's rejection at Israeli clubs goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Israel Embassy urges fact check after video of Indian vlogger's rejection at Israeli clubs goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more RBA

    7th Pay Commission Update: Know your DA hike, revised pay, arrears in April salary and more

    Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why AJR

    Ram Lalla's first Surya Tilak: PM Modi halts Assam rally, asks people to turn on mobile lights; Here's why

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR snt

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon