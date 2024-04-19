Israel-Iran war: Commercial flights divert routes amid 'explosions' in west Iran

According to reports, the sound of explosions was reported at an airport in Isfahan, Iran, though the cause remains unknown. Notably, Isfahan province houses several Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, a key site for uranium enrichment.

In a recent development, Israeli missiles targeted a site in Iran, as confirmed by a US official. This action follows Iran's recent drone strike on Israel, launched in response to an attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Reports further stated that multiple flights were diverted from Iranian airspace as a precautionary measure.

Over the weekend, Iran launched several drones and missiles in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria. Despite Iran's efforts, most of these drones and missiles were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.

In a statement to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Iran emphasized the need to halt Israeli military actions against its interests. Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General warned of heightened tensions in the Middle East, describing the region as being in a "moment of maximum peril."

Israel had previously signaled its intention to retaliate following Iran's missile and drone attack on April 13.

Concerns have been mounting among analysts and observers regarding the potential escalation of conflict between Israel and Gaza to involve the broader region.

The conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group, launched attacks on Israel in October 7, resulting in casualties on both sides. Israel's military response in Gaza has been significant, with thousands of Palestinian deaths reported by the local health ministry.

Iran-backed groups have expressed solidarity with Palestinians, carrying out attacks from various locations, including Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.