Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween, American youth dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’: PM at State Dinner

    During his address, PM Modi said: "With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. Children in India become Spider Man on Halloween, and America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu'."

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween American youth dance to naatu naatu PM at state dinner gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a state visit, on Thursday highlighted the strong people-to-people connection between the two countries, saying they were getting to know each other better with every passing day.

    Indian-Americans have made significant progress and contributed to American society, according to PM Modi, who also noted their pride in India's principles, democratic traditions, and culture. Delivering his remarks at the official dinner with US President Joe Biden standing by his side, PM Modi invoked the iconic superhero character Spiderman and the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's RRR movie.

    Also Read | PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    "Indians and Americans are getting to know one another better every day... The American young are dancing to the melodies of "Naatu Naatu," while children in India dress up like Spiderman for Halloween," the prime minister said amidst laughter in the audience.

    Also Read | Democracy is in our DNA, no space for discrimination: PM Modi's response to Muslim rights in India | WATCH

    PM Modi made a toast to his "wonderful" hosts during his speech. In support of liberty, equality, and fraternity as well as the enduring relationship between India and the US, he raised it in the hopes of everyone's good health, prosperity, and pursuit of happiness.

    PM Modi is now in the US on a state visit. On June 20, he landed in New York, where he oversaw the activities for the International Day of Yoga at the UN building. After that, he travelled to Washington where he met Joe Biden for a private conversation at the White House.

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a number of presents from the prime minister as well. He also spoke before the US Congress' joint session. Following his speech, PM Modi sat down to supper with Vice President Biden.

    Coming soon... US Consulate in Bengaluru; leaders, citizens hail move announced during PM Modi's visit

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    Explained: Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago Report gcw

    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago: Report

    PM Modi US Visit Who is Raj Patel Indian American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    Modi Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    Modi, Biden crack the whip on Pakistan over terrorism; say it must not let terror originate from its soil

    BREAKING 5 major pieces of missing Titanic submersible found; bodies may not be recovered - US Coast Guard snt

    5 dead after ill-fated Titanic submersible's 'catastrophic implosion'; major pieces of Titan found

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this RBA

    Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry ATG

    King of Kotha Dulquer Salmaan teases fans on the motion poster release know DETAILS (MAH)

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan teases fans on the motion poster release; know DETAILS

    Why Personal Loans are an Excellent Choice for Financing Needs

    Why Personal Loans are an Excellent Choice for Financing Needs

    Jio Phone 5G to launch soon first photos leaked Here is what we know gcw

    Jio Phone 5G to launch soon, first photos leaked; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon