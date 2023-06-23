Indian kids celebrate Halloween, American youth dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’: PM at State Dinner

During his address, PM Modi said: "With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. Children in India become Spider Man on Halloween, and America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a state visit, on Thursday highlighted the strong people-to-people connection between the two countries, saying they were getting to know each other better with every passing day.

Indian-Americans have made significant progress and contributed to American society, according to PM Modi, who also noted their pride in India's principles, democratic traditions, and culture. Delivering his remarks at the official dinner with US President Joe Biden standing by his side, PM Modi invoked the iconic superhero character Spiderman and the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's RRR movie.

"Indians and Americans are getting to know one another better every day... The American young are dancing to the melodies of "Naatu Naatu," while children in India dress up like Spiderman for Halloween," the prime minister said amidst laughter in the audience.

PM Modi made a toast to his "wonderful" hosts during his speech. In support of liberty, equality, and fraternity as well as the enduring relationship between India and the US, he raised it in the hopes of everyone's good health, prosperity, and pursuit of happiness.

PM Modi is now in the US on a state visit. On June 20, he landed in New York, where he oversaw the activities for the International Day of Yoga at the UN building. After that, he travelled to Washington where he met Joe Biden for a private conversation at the White House.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a number of presents from the prime minister as well. He also spoke before the US Congress' joint session. Following his speech, PM Modi sat down to supper with Vice President Biden.

