Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers

An Indian family of four died attempting to cross the US-Canada border in 2022 due to extreme cold. Alleged smugglers Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand face trial, accused of orchestrating the fatal journey.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

The attempt of an Indian family to cross the Canadian border into the United States turned tragic some years back. Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishaliben, and their two young children, Vihangi and Dharmik, died to the extreme cold in January 2022 after walking for hours in -38°C temperatures ¹ ².

Their desperate journey was orchestrated by Harshkumar Patel, an experienced smuggler known as "Dirty Harry," and Steve Shand, the driver recruited by him. Both men are accused of being part of a sophisticated human smuggling operation that targets vulnerable families from Gujarat, India, with promises of a better life abroad. The trial of Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand is scheduled to start on November 18.

The Patel family, along with 11 other migrants, set out on foot during a near-moonless night, braving fields and deep snowdrifts to reach a waiting van in Minnesota. Despite Shand's warning Harshkumar to dress everyone for the dangerous conditions, the family wore inadequate clothing, including jeans and rubber boots, with no proper winter gear. After 11 hours of wandering in gusting snow, they got separated from the group and eventually perished.

The smuggling network, which charges up to $90,000 per person, preys on families like the Patels, who sell their farmland or use savings to fund these perilous journeys. US Customs and Border Protection data shows that 90,415 Indians got arrested during their attempt to enter the US illegally via Canada and Mexico in fiscal year 2024. Almost half of these people hailed from Gujarat.

The Canada route gained popularity among Gujaratis trying to enter the US illegally due to the relative ease of entry with Canadian visitor visas. However, this route poses significant risks, as evidenced by the Patel family's tragic fate. 

