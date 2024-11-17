65,000 pilgrims at Sabarimala on Vrischikam 1; Priest urges devotees to protect sanctity of shrine's premises

On Vrischikam 1, Sabarimala saw a massive turnout of around 65,000 pilgrims, with 70,000 having registered via the virtual queue. Kandararu Rajeevaru urged devotees to uphold the sanctity of the sacred Poonkavanam by avoiding environmentally harmful practices and refraining from carrying items that violate temple traditions.
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: Kandararu Rajeevaru, the priest of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple urged devotees visiting the temple to preserve the sanctity of the shrine and its premises. He emphasized the need to avoid carrying items that contradict environmental and traditional practices, such as certain goods brought in bags. He also addressed some inappropriate behaviors continuing outside the temple premises, urging devotees to correct these actions.

Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for Mandala Pooja, annual pilgrimage season begins

In the past, Ayyappa devotees, who undertook a rigorous vow, would carry rice and coconut wrapped in their sacred bag (Irumudikettu) to cook their meals during the long journey, traversing difficult paths filled with stones and hardships. Over time, the need to carry rice for cooking has diminished, and now, only offerings of rice for Lord Ayyappa are kept in the Irumudikettu. However, many pilgrims continue to carry other items that are not in line with the tradition.

The priest urges devotees to refrain from activities like crushing coconuts and applying ashes around the temple, as these actions are against tradition. By abandoning such practices, the amount of plastic waste at Sabarimala could be significantly reduced.

Around 65,000 devotees visited Sabarimala for the Darshan on the day of Vrischikam 1. Approximately 70,000 had registered through the virtual queue, but not all of them showed up. According to the Devaswom Board’s count, nearly 65,000 pilgrims attended the Darshan, including those who booked through the virtual queue and spot bookings. 

