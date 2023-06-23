Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    PM Modi's US visit: Guests at the meal were fed Patel Red Blend 2019 from a Napa Valley winery owned by Raj Patel, a Gujarati immigrant to the US. Stone Tower Chardonnay 'Kristi' 2021, and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose was also served to the guests at the State Dinner. Know all about Raj Patel.

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 9:49 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day State visit to the US, was at the White House for a State dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.   For the prime minister, a magnificent vegetarian dinner had been specifically created. Chef Nina Curtis was requested to collaborate with the White House team to produce an exquisite vegetarian menu for the State Dinner. Additionally, attendees at the meal were given Patel Red Blend 2019 from a Napa Valley vineyard owned by Raj Patel, a Gujarati immigrant to the US.

    The guest were given a glass of PATEL Red Wine Blend 2019, a product of a Napa Valley winery.  Priced at $75 per bottle, or around Rs 6,140, is the PATEL Red Blend, 2019. The wine's website claims that it has distinct aromas of black cherry, cedar, and crushed cocoa nibs. It has an opaque crimson hue.

    The owner of Patel Wines, Raj Patel, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was doing fantastic work for India. Raj Patel was asked by the White House to provide red wine from his Patel Wines for the State dinner. However, Patel himself has not been invited.

    About Raj Patel

    Raj Patel is the owner of Patel's Red Wine. Although he is a native of Gujarat, he moved to the US in the 1970s. He relocated to northern California with his family. His experience working as an intern at the Robert Mondavi Winery while he was a student at the University of California, Davis, ignited his enthusiasm for fine wine. 

    In the 2000s, he began producing wine and released 100 cases of a 2007 Cabernet Sauvignon under the PATEL Wines brand. Robert Parker of The Wine Advocate gave the wine a 95 rating and consistently scored subsequent vintages at 94 or above.

    After years of establishing relationships with winemakers, Patel was able to offer limited-production wines to the brand, including a Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon, an Atlas Peak Malbec, and a Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc. BT claims that his winery presently makes 1,000 cases, and that they are all completely consumed yearly.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
