Coming soon... US Consulate in Bengaluru; leaders, citizens hail move announced during PM Modi's visit

PM Modi's US visit: The official said the US issued a record 125,000 visas to Indian students last year. "Indian students are set to become the largest foreign student community in the United States with a 20 percent increase last year alone," the senior administration official said.

The United States on Thursday (June 22) announced that it will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle to boost people-to-people relationships, a senior White House official said.

"The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and look forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States," the official said.

Several top leaders and social media users lauded this move and said that Bengaluru has greatly benefited from PM Modi's leadership. "He has been extremely sensitive and responsive to our needs," Union Minister Tejasvi Surya said.

"Back on Nov 18, 2019, had met EAM Dr SJaishankar and requested that a US Consulate be set up in Bengaluru. He had advised generally that consulates are opened on reciprocal basis & that India is willing to establish a mission in Seattle & that US is exploring a couple of cities for their Consulates in India," Surya said.

