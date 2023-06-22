Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coming soon... US Consulate in Bengaluru; leaders, citizens hail move announced during PM Modi's visit

    PM Modi's US visit: The official said the US issued a record 125,000 visas to Indian students last year. "Indian students are set to become the largest foreign student community in the United States with a 20 percent increase last year alone," the senior administration official said.

    Coming soon US Consulate in Bengaluru; leaders, citizens hail move announced during PM Modi's visit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 9:35 PM IST

    The United States on Thursday (June 22) announced that it will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while India will establish a mission in Seattle to boost people-to-people relationships, a senior White House official said.

    The official said the US issued a record 125,000 visas to Indian students last year. "Indian students are set to become the largest foreign student community in the United States with a 20 percent increase last year alone," the senior administration official said.

    PM Modi receives 19-gun salute at the White House as mega ceremony begins: WATCH

    "The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and look forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States," the official said.

    Several top leaders and social media users lauded this move and said that Bengaluru has greatly benefited from PM Modi's leadership. "He has been extremely sensitive and responsive to our needs," Union Minister Tejasvi Surya said.

    "Back on Nov 18, 2019, had met EAM Dr SJaishankar and requested that a US Consulate be set up in Bengaluru. He had advised generally that consulates are opened on reciprocal basis & that India is willing to establish a mission in Seattle & that US is exploring a couple of cities for their Consulates in India," Surya said.

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Honour for 1.4 billion Indians,' says PM Modi on grand welcome ceremony at White House

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 9:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi receives 19-gun salute at the White House as mega ceremony begins: WATCH AJR

    PM Modi receives 19-gun salute at the White House as mega ceremony begins: WATCH

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Honour for 1.4 billion Indians,' says PM Modi on grand welcome ceremony at White House AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Honour for 1.4 billion Indians,' says PM Modi on grand welcome ceremony at White House

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Relationship between US, India is most defining in 21st century,' says President Biden AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Relationship between US, India is most defining in 21st century,' says President Biden

    Bidens welcome PM Modi into White House; Indian Americans throng South Lawns

    Bidens welcome PM Modi into White House; Indian Americans throng South Lawns (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions AJR

    Bengaluru: Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Debris field found in search for missing Titanic submersible - US Coast Guard snt

    BREAKING: Debris field found in search for missing Titanic submersible - US Coast Guard

    PM Modi receives 19-gun salute at the White House as mega ceremony begins: WATCH AJR

    PM Modi receives 19-gun salute at the White House as mega ceremony begins: WATCH

    Kapil Sharma drops last photo of show, fans get emotional, nostalgic; check post here ADC

    Kapil Sharma drops last photo of show, fans get emotional, nostalgic; check post here

    BCCI seeks Applications for Men's Selection Committee Member, Shiv Sunder Das likely to continue as Chairman osf

    BCCI seeks Applications for Men's Selection Committee Member, Shiv Sunder Das likely to continue as Chairman

    Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer title, motion poster to be unveiled in US? Know details ADC

    Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer title, motion poster to be unveiled in US? Know details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon