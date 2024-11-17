Manipur unrest: Kuki militant issues CHILLING threat to civilians, CRPF; says 'will kill them all' (WATCH)

Amid ongoing protests and violent unrest in Manipur, a suspected Kuki militant group has issued a chilling threat, warning that they will not hesitate to kill civilians, including children, and even Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel if they stand in their way.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

(Image Credit: X screengrab (L); Getty Images (R))

In an alarming statement that has gone viral on X, the alleged Kuki militant said, "Whether it's your child or your dog, we will kill them. Even if it's CRPF, we don't care." In the viral video, the suspected Kuki militant also threatened to stop the supply of food to CRPF personnel.

The threat comes as tension continues to simmer in the state's valley and hill areas. On Saturday, the bodies of 10 Hmar men, suspected militants, were airlifted to Churachandpur. The men were killed in a gun battle with security forces earlier in the week after militants opened fire on a CRPF camp and a nearby police station in Jiribam’s Borobekra and Jakuradhor areas.

Also read: Manipur wants AFSPA revoked as tensions increase, CM Biren Singh's house targeted

Seven of the deceased men were from Churachandpur district, and three were from Pherzawl district. The bodies had been in the mortuary of Silchar Medical College and Hospital for five days, causing protests from the Hmar community, who accused authorities of delaying the release of the bodies.

Tensions flared at the hospital on Saturday when police prepared to hand over the bodies. In the ensuing confrontation, police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

Some Kuki-Zo groups, including the influential Kuki Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), opposed the plan to airlift the bodies and had intended to transport them through Mizoram for final rites in Churachandpur. However, once the bodies were airlifted, the ITLF refused to bury them, citing the lack of post-mortem reports.

“The bodies of our martyrs cannot be claimed at the moment because no post-mortem paperwork was brought with them. Our martyrs’ bodies will be placed in the district hospital morgue until post-mortem reports are available. An expert in this field will carefully review the post-mortem documents for any inconsistencies…,” read a statement by them.

Also read: Manipur: Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH)

An official at Silchar Medical College and Hospital confirmed that the post-mortem reports were provided to the police. “With the bodies being handed over to the police, we also handed the post-mortem reports to them and it is for the police to provide these to the families of the deceased,” said the official.

The violence in Manipur, particularly in the Kuki-Zo hill areas, has escalated in recent weeks, with ongoing protests, arson, and armed clashes. Authorities continue to face significant challenges in maintaining law and order, with civilian casualties mounting on both sides of the conflict.

